Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Visit Global Village and you could win Dh30,000

Dubai: Global Village has unveiled a major expansion that reimagines how visitors experience the park, introducing an immersive augmented reality adventure that adds an entirely new dimension to its offering.

Named The Wonderverse, the experience is seamlessly woven into the fabric of Global Village, revealing a hidden digital universe that can only be accessed while exploring the destination. Blending physical surroundings with interactive technology, the new attraction transforms a regular visit into a dynamic journey where storytelling, exploration and play come together.

As the park comes alive after dark, a mysterious glow connects four distinct interactive worlds spread across Global Village. Guests are invited to wander through the destination, uncovering clues and taking on a series of challenges that include solving puzzles, discovering missing map pieces and unlocking secret portals. Each completed task brings participants closer to rewards, with visitors also standing a chance to win a grand prize of Dh30,000.

The Wonderverse is designed to appeal to visitors of all ages, encouraging families and friends to explore together while experiencing the park in a fresh and engaging way. The gamified adventure adds a “phygital” layer to Global Village, where the physical environment is enhanced by digital elements that respond to movement, interaction and discovery.

This expansion represents Global Village’s first step towards the metaverse, creating a bridge between its real-world attractions and a new digital dimension inspired by the destination’s core values of culture, connection and shared experiences.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi
Surabhi VasundharadeviSocial Media Reporter
Surabhi is a social media reporter with almost a decade of experience in the field of journalism. She’s all about trending stories, while being a full-on car and bike enthusiast. If it’s got wheels or horsepower, Surabhi is interested. She also enjoys writing about cool tech and tasty food—basically, anything that makes life more exciting. Whether she’s exploring new recipes, or spotting the next big online trend, Surabhi is all about creating content that’s fun to read, easy to share, and always on point with what’s hot right now. Have a story to share with her? Reach out to Surabhi on svasundharadevi@gulfnews.com
