Visit Global Village and you could win Dh30,000

The Wonderverse is designed to appeal to visitors of all ages, encouraging families and friends to explore together while experiencing the park in a fresh and engaging way. The gamified adventure adds a “phygital” layer to Global Village, where the physical environment is enhanced by digital elements that respond to movement, interaction and discovery.

As the park comes alive after dark, a mysterious glow connects four distinct interactive worlds spread across Global Village. Guests are invited to wander through the destination, uncovering clues and taking on a series of challenges that include solving puzzles, discovering missing map pieces and unlocking secret portals. Each completed task brings participants closer to rewards, with visitors also standing a chance to win a grand prize of Dh30,000.

Named The Wonderverse, the experience is seamlessly woven into the fabric of Global Village, revealing a hidden digital universe that can only be accessed while exploring the destination. Blending physical surroundings with interactive technology, the new attraction transforms a regular visit into a dynamic journey where storytelling, exploration and play come together.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi

