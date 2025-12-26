Your weekend and beyond: What’s happening across the UAE

Till Lindemann brings his provocative solo show to Dubai as part of the Meine Welt Tour 2026, marking a rare one-night-only performance and his 63rd birthday celebration. Known for his theatrical intensity, dark poetry, and boundary-pushing visuals, this concert promises the full force of Lindemann’s uncompromising artistry. After a restricted pandemic-era appearance, this return delivers the complete live experience, specially curated for Dubai. It is his only Middle East date on a global tour spanning Europe, Asia, and Australia. Strictly for adult audiences, this is a bold, high-voltage night of rock performance art.