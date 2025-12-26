Your weekend and beyond: What’s happening across the UAE

Concerts, openings, pop-ups and festive experiences shaping the days ahead
Till Lindemann brings his provocative solo show to Dubai as part of the Meine Welt Tour 2026, marking a rare one-night-only performance and his 63rd birthday celebration. Known for his theatrical intensity, dark poetry, and boundary-pushing visuals, this concert promises the full force of Lindemann’s uncompromising artistry. After a restricted pandemic-era appearance, this return delivers the complete live experience, specially curated for Dubai. It is his only Middle East date on a global tour spanning Europe, Asia, and Australia. Strictly for adult audiences, this is a bold, high-voltage night of rock performance art.
When: January 4, 2026
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
For more details: visit lindemann.ticketoffice.ae
Endless, the UAE’s leading circular fashion platform, steps into New Year’s Eve mode with a pop-up designed for last-minute plans and fast decisions. The boutique offers a tightly curated edit of party-ready rentals, from sequin minis and elegant evening gowns to sharp tuxedos for men. Relocated to beat seasonal road closures, the space is built for convenience, speed, and style, making it a go-to stop for spontaneous invites and end-of-year dressing dilemmas.
When: December 29 to 31, 9am to 6pm
Where: The Bureau Business Center, Gold and Diamond Park
For more details: email hello@endless.ae
After months of renovation, Nammos Dubai returns with a refreshed take on its iconic Mediterranean beach club lifestyle. The relaunch blends Mykonian spirit with Dubai’s energy, pairing ingredient-led cuisine with an all-day-to-after-dark social rhythm. Expect signature dishes, flowing rosé, sunset rituals, live performances, and a design that moves seamlessly between sunlit terraces and lively evenings by the sea. It marks a new chapter for one of Dubai’s most recognisable beachside destinations.
When: Daily, 12:30pm to 2:00am
Where: Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 2, Dubai
For more details: visit nammos.com or email reservations@nammos.com
Ease into the New Year with a limited-time glow-focused spa ritual designed to reset, recharge, and prep you for festive evenings ahead. This indulgent experience blends time-honoured Hammam traditions with modern skincare, beginning with a deep-cleansing Hammam ritual, followed by a relaxed interlude with festive refreshments. The journey ends with the Dr. Barbara Sturm Signature Glow Facial, delivering instant luminosity and hydration. Ideal for those seeking quiet luxury before the year turns.
When: Until January 7, 2026
Where: Sense, A Rosewood Spa, Rosewood Abu Dhabi
For more details: email sense.abudhabi@rosewoodhotels.com
Subko brings its craft-led coffee, cacao, and baking philosophy to Dubai with a sprawling new experience space at Alserkal Avenue. More than a café, this two-level destination blends microlot coffee, fresh sourdough, fine cacao, and South Asian design into an immersive journey. Guests can explore transparent roasting and baking zones, coffee cuppings, cacao tastings, VR origin experiences, and a design-led café inspired by Subko’s Bombay roots. It’s a slow, sensory deep dive into bean-to-cup culture, craft, and community.
When: Daily, from December 26 onwards, 9am to 10pm
Where: Warehouse 15, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai
For more details: follow @subkouae on Instagram
The MAINE expands its homegrown legacy with a new beachfront address at Vista Mare, offering an all-day coastal dining experience rooted in New England-inspired hospitality. Designed to move easily from relaxed lunches to sunset-led evenings, the venue features beachfront seating, cabanas, terrace dining, and a fish market-style seafood counter. The menu balances pristine seafood with MAINE classics, from lobster rolls and fish tacos to handmade pastas and grill favourites. Family-friendly, dog-friendly, and accessible by boat, it’s a polished yet easygoing addition to Palm Jumeirah’s dining scene.
When: Daily, from December 26 onwards, 12pm to 12am
Where: Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
For more details call/email: 04 457 6719 | 052 354 4494 | reservethepalm@themainegroup.com
Dubai Gold Souk Extension brings back its festive Shop & Win campaign, giving shoppers a chance to win a custom gold Mercedes-Benz S-Class 500. Running through peak gifting and wedding season, the campaign rewards every AED 500 spent at participating gold, jewellery, and watch stores with a raffle entry. With seasonal offers, reduced making charges, and over 295 retailers to explore, shopping here comes with both sparkle and serious incentive.
When: December 26, 2025 to February 8, 2026
Where: Dubai Gold Souk Extension, Dubai
For more details: follow @mydubaigoldsouk on Instagram
Dubai Safari Park introduces its first-ever Festive Village, transforming the Al Wadi area into a winter-style market designed for families. The experience blends festive fun with nature-led learning, featuring children’s workshops, cookie decorating, face painting, magician shows, storytelling, roaming entertainers, and live performances on a dedicated stage. A festive food zone serves seasonal favourites like hot chocolate, churros, and marshmallows. The village is included with park entry, with a separate evening-only access option after 6pm.
When: December 26, 2025 to January 11, 2026, daily, 3pm to 10pm
Where: Dubai Safari Park, Al Wadi Area
For more details: visit dubaisafari.ae
Emaar turns Downtown Dubai into a city-wide stage for an unprecedented New Year’s Eve spectacle, with Burj Park offering one of the most coveted viewing experiences. Ticket holders enjoy uninterrupted views of Burj Khalifa’s fireworks, immersive light and laser shows, live performances, and a special Bollywood-led entertainment programme created with Frontstage. The experience combines comfort, curated entertainment, family-friendly activities, and food trucks, all within a managed, crowd-free setting. Celebrations continue across Downtown Dubai beyond New Year’s Eve, extending the festive atmosphere into early January.
When: December 31, 2025, from evening; celebrations continue until January 7, 2026
Where: Burj Park, Downtown Dubai
For more details: visit mydubainewyear.emaar.com
Apparel Group joins Dubai Shopping Festival with extended discounts across a wide portfolio of fashion, beauty, footwear, and lifestyle brands. Shoppers can expect savings ranging from 25% to 75% on international names including Levi’s, Hackett London, Rituals, Aldo, Skechers, LC Waikiki, Clinique, and more. Available across major malls and online platforms, the promotion runs through the peak festive period, giving shoppers added flexibility and value during one of Dubai’s busiest retail seasons.
When: December 26, 2025 to January 11, 2026
Where: Participating Apparel Group stores across the UAE and online
For more details call/email: visit apparelgroup.com
Your weekend and beyond: What’s happening across the UAE
Global Village welcomes 2026 with its signature celebration, 7 New Year Celebrations in One Night, turning one evening into a global countdown. Families can enjoy live DJ sets on the Main Stage, seven timed countdowns across international time zones, and matching fireworks and drone shows, all included in the entry ticket. From early celebrations to Dubai’s midnight moment and beyond, the night blends culture, entertainment, dining, shopping, and rides into one high-energy farewell to the year.
When: December 31, 2025, 4pm to 2am
Where: Global Village, Dubai
For more details call/email: visit globalvillage.ae
City Centre Mirdif closes the festive season with The Glowland, a ski chalet–inspired winter pop-up blending fashion, beauty, and immersive experiences. The gold-lit space features snowy décor, festive photo moments, creative workshops, personalised keepsakes, and interactive zones including a charms bar, advent calendar, and seasonal surprises. The final days also spotlight beauty and styling masterclasses led by regional creators and global beauty brands, making it a cosy, content-rich stop for holiday dressing and gifting inspiration.
When: December 26 to 28, 2025
Where: City Centre Mirdif, Dubai
For more details call/email: visit citycentremirdif.com
