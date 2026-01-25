Indian PM hails UAE for declaring 2026 as 'Year of the Family'

India's family system formed an integral part of our tradition, he says
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted that "India's family system formed an integral part of our tradition" and said that many countries around the world hold such family systems in "high regard".
During his Mann ki Baat, Modi said, "India's family system is an integral part of our tradition. It is viewed with great curiosity in many countries around the world. Many countries hold such family systems in high regard."
Recalling the visit of the UAE President to India earlier this week, he praised the celebration of 2026 as the 'Year of Family' as a commendable initiative.
"Just a few days ago, my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, visited India. He told me that the UAE is celebrating 2026 as the Year of the Family. The aim is to strengthen harmony and community spirit among its people. This is truly a commendable initiative."
An official website of the UAE Government noted how following the directives of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and as part of the UAE Year of Initiative, 2026 has been designated as the Year of Family.
"This national initiative calls on everyone who calls the UAE home to celebrate the family as the foundation of a strong, united, and compassionate community. It seeks to deepen awareness of the importance of nurturing close family bonds -- the roots from which resilient communities grow -- and to uphold the enduring values of unity, care, and cooperation, ensuring these values are passed on to future generations", it said.
On Monday, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid an official visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It marked his fifth visit in the last 10 years and his third official visit as President of the UAE.
His visit saw the signing of a Letter of Intent towards the conclusion of a Strategic Defence Partnership.
The two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They underlined their shared interest in regional peace, security and stability.
Modi also spoke about the upcoming India-AI Impact Summit scheduled to be held next month will highlight "India's progress and achievements" in the world of AI.
Addressing the nation during the 130th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi said, "The India AI Impact Summit is going to be held next month. Experts from across the world, especially those from the field of technology, will come to India for this summit. This summit will also highlight India's progress and achievements in the world of AI."
The summit, scheduled for February 2026, focuses on India's role in the global development and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies.
The upcoming India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being hailed as a landmark event that will solidify India's position as a global leader in responsible and inclusive Artificial Intelligence.
The Summit is built around the three guiding pillars or 'Sutras' of People, Planet and Progress, with focused working groups or 'Chakras'. The discussions and outcomes from these groups are expected to influence AI policy, skilling strategies, and implementation across India and the Global South, the Ministry of Electronics & IT stated earlier.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox