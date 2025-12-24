Kuwait sets entry and visit visa fees at KD10 a month under new regulations

The Interior Ministry said the updated measures aim to regulate residency procedures
Dubai: Kuwait has set the cost of entry and visit visas at KD 10 per month under new executive regulations governing the residence of foreigners, which came into force on Tuesday, December 23, according to local media reports.
The changes were introduced under Ministerial Decision No. 2249/2025, issued as part of the executive regulations of the Decree Law on the Residence of Foreigners.
In a statement posted on X, the Ministry of Interior said entry and residence visas for foreign investors covered by Law No. 116/2013 are issued upon request from the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority.
Under the regulations, ordinary residency permits for eligible foreign investors may be granted for periods of up to 15 years, in line with rules set by the Council of Ministers. Such permits are issued on the basis of an official request from KDIPA confirming that the applicant meets the required conditions.
The executive regulations also introduce a four month grace period for registering the births of foreign nationals. After this period, fines will be imposed, starting at KD 2 per day during the first month and rising to KD 4 per day thereafter.
New provisions governing domestic workers have also been outlined. The regulations stipulate that domestic workers must be at least 21 years old and no older than 60. Entry permits are issued at the request of the employer and in coordination with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.
Domestic workers holding residency permits under Article 20 are permitted to remain outside Kuwait for a maximum of four months. After that period, their residency will lapse unless the sponsor submits a request for an absence permit. The rule does not apply to domestic workers who left the country before the regulations took effect.
The Interior Ministry said the updated measures aim to regulate residency procedures, clarify obligations and standardise fees, while providing clearer frameworks for investors, residents and employers under Kuwait’s residency system.
