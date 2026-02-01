GOLD/FOREX
UAE
UAE media delegation visits Kuwait to boost cooperation

Journalists, editors and creators to share knowledge and explore collaborations

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Delegation of over 100 UAE media professionals visits Kuwait for cultural and professional exchange.
Dubai: A UAE media delegation departed for Kuwait on Sunday in a visit organised by the Dubai Press Club to strengthen media ties and promote knowledge exchange between the two countries.

The visit, held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, celebrates the close friendship between the UAE and Kuwait. A key highlight of the trip is the ‘UAE-Kuwait Media Celebration’, which will be attended by Abdulrahman Al Mutairi, Kuwait’s Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

The UAE delegation includes more than 100 senior media professionals, ranging from editors, writers, journalists, and content creators to artists, producers, and social media influencers. They will meet leading Kuwaiti media figures, writers, and opinion leaders, reflecting the UAE’s respect for Kuwait, its leadership, and its people, as well as the countries’ shared vision for a prosperous future.

In addition to the media celebration, the visit features professional meetings, visits to key media organisations, and panel discussions. These sessions will highlight best practices in journalism and explore new opportunities for collaboration, fostering stronger ties and creative partnerships between the UAE and Kuwait’s media sectors.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
