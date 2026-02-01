UAE media delegation visits Kuwait to boost cooperation

The visit, held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, celebrates the close friendship between the UAE and Kuwait. A key highlight of the trip is the ‘UAE-Kuwait Media Celebration’, which will be attended by Abdulrahman Al Mutairi, Kuwait’s Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs.