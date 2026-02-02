UAE-Kuwait media celebration showcases strong ties and joint projects

UAE and Kuwait celebrate 25 years of collaboration in Gulf media and culture
Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and directives from His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Dubai Press Club hosted the UAE–Kuwait Media Celebration at Waldorf Astoria Kuwait.
The event, part of the UAE media delegation’s visit to Kuwait, brought together media leaders, artists, producers, intellectuals, and cultural figures from both countries to celebrate long-standing media cooperation and fraternal relations.
A key highlight of the event was a youth-focused session titled “Media and the Voice of Youth: UAE and Kuwait”, alongside the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Dubai Media Incorporated and Kuwait’s Ministry of Information – Kuwait TV, aimed at boosting joint media production.
The programme also included a gala dinner, artistic performances, and media activities reflecting the deep-rooted bond between the two nations.
In her opening address, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, congratulated Kuwait on its National Day and Liberation Day, describing the UAE-Kuwait relationship as a “brotherly bond” grounded in history, loyalty, and shared memory.
Al Marri recalled the launch of Dubai’s first official television broadcast in 1969 as a milestone shaped by Emirati ambition and Kuwaiti expertise. She also highlighted the 25-year partnership between the Dubai Press Club and Kuwaiti media professionals, especially through the Arab Media Summit and the Arab Media Award Silver Jubilee.
Dr. Ahmed Abdulwahab Al Awadhi, Minister of Health and Acting Minister of Information and Culture in Kuwait, praised the gathering as a milestone in media cooperation, emphasizing the role of media as a platform for shared values and closer societal engagement.
“The celebration opens wider opportunities for expertise exchange, joint media content development, and enhancing professional standards in line with the rapid transformations in the media industry,” he said.
The programme featured a musical operetta dedicated to Kuwait, showcasing national artistry and underscoring shared values, historical ties, and Gulf cultural identity.
The UAE delegation included over 100 senior media leaders, artists, producers, editors-in-chief, writers, journalists, content creators, and influencers, joining leading Kuwaiti media executives, writers, and opinion makers to mark the event.
The celebration reaffirmed the UAE and Kuwait’s long-standing fraternal ties, promoting continued cooperation in media, culture, and creative industries.
