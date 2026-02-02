Mona Ghanem Al Marri said the agreement reflects the strong, historic bonds between the UAE and Kuwait and the shared commitment of both countries to expanding media cooperation in ways that serve the aspirations of audiences across the Gulf and the broader Arab world. She added that the next phase of media industry growth requires deeper partnerships built on exchanging expertise and developing high-quality content that reflects community priorities while preserving Gulf cultural heritage and identity.

Prime time is about to get more interesting those here in the UAE. Dubai Media Incorporated – Dubai TV and the Ministry of Information – Kuwait Television have inked a new deal that will mean greater exchanges of expertise and more importantly, more collaborative content for the region.

