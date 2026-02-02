GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai, Kuwait to partner up to boost regional content

MoU signed between Dubai TV and the Ministry of Information – Kuwait Television

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai, Kuwait to partner up to boost regional content
DMO

Prime time is about to get more interesting those here in the UAE. Dubai Media Incorporated – Dubai TV and the Ministry of Information – Kuwait Television have inked a new deal that will mean greater exchanges of expertise and more importantly, more collaborative content for the region.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) took place during the UAE media delegation’s visit to Kuwait, organised by the Dubai Press Club.

The MoU was signed on behalf of Dubai Media Incorporated by Mohamed AlMulla, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Media Incorporated, and on behalf of Kuwait’s Ministry of Information by Dr Nasser Muhaisen, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information.

Other’s present during the meeting were Dr Ahmed Abdulwahab Al Awadhi, Kuwait’s Minister of Health and Acting Minister of Information and Culture; and Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club.

Dr Al Awadhi said the MoU highlights the close alignment in vision and future outlook between Kuwait and the UAE and marks a major step forward in advancing integrated media collaboration.  

Mona Ghanem Al Marri said the agreement reflects the strong, historic bonds between the UAE and Kuwait and the shared commitment of both countries to expanding media cooperation in ways that serve the aspirations of audiences across the Gulf and the broader Arab world. She added that the next phase of media industry growth requires deeper partnerships built on exchanging expertise and developing high-quality content that reflects community priorities while preserving Gulf cultural heritage and identity.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Press Club organises ‘UAE–Kuwait Media Celebration’

UAE-Kuwait media celebration highlights strong ties

1h ago2m read
Delegation of over 100 UAE media professionals visits Kuwait for cultural and professional exchange.

UAE media delegation visits Kuwait to boost cooperation

1m read
New UAE law targets advertisers and influencers on social media

New rule from today: UAE social media ads need a permit

3m read
Mona Ghanem AlMarri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the DPC

UAE media delegation to visit Kuwait in February

2m read