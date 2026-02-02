MoU signed between Dubai TV and the Ministry of Information – Kuwait Television
Prime time is about to get more interesting those here in the UAE. Dubai Media Incorporated – Dubai TV and the Ministry of Information – Kuwait Television have inked a new deal that will mean greater exchanges of expertise and more importantly, more collaborative content for the region.
The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) took place during the UAE media delegation’s visit to Kuwait, organised by the Dubai Press Club.
The MoU was signed on behalf of Dubai Media Incorporated by Mohamed AlMulla, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Media Incorporated, and on behalf of Kuwait’s Ministry of Information by Dr Nasser Muhaisen, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information.
Other’s present during the meeting were Dr Ahmed Abdulwahab Al Awadhi, Kuwait’s Minister of Health and Acting Minister of Information and Culture; and Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club.
Dr Al Awadhi said the MoU highlights the close alignment in vision and future outlook between Kuwait and the UAE and marks a major step forward in advancing integrated media collaboration.
Mona Ghanem Al Marri said the agreement reflects the strong, historic bonds between the UAE and Kuwait and the shared commitment of both countries to expanding media cooperation in ways that serve the aspirations of audiences across the Gulf and the broader Arab world. She added that the next phase of media industry growth requires deeper partnerships built on exchanging expertise and developing high-quality content that reflects community priorities while preserving Gulf cultural heritage and identity.
