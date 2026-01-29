Sheikh Hamdan and Kuwait's Defence Minister attend UAE-Kuwait Media Forum

UAE-Kuwait Forum celebrates decades of brotherhood and cooperation
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, together with Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Defence of the State of Kuwait, attended part of the UAE-Kuwait Media Forum, hosted at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.
The forum is held as part of the ‘UAE & Kuwait: Brothers Forever’ Week, which takes place from 29 January to 4 February across all emirates.
During their visit, Sheikh Hamdan and the Kuwaiti defence minister attended several sessions that underscored the strong fraternal relationship between the UAE and Kuwait.
The sessions included strategic discussions with leading diplomatic, cultural and sports figures, focusing on prospects for future bilateral cooperation while reflecting on the historical, cultural and humanitarian milestones that have bound the two nations through decades of close collaboration.
Hamdan said that the relationship between the UAE and Kuwait stands as an outstanding example of brotherly relations between nations, founded on trust, mutual respect and a shared vision for a prosperous future that advances development and wellbeing in both countries.
He stated: “We take pride in the long journey that has united the UAE and Kuwait through decades of joint efforts across political, economic, cultural and social sectors. We remain committed to strengthening and advancing this strategic partnership in a manner that serves shared interests and fulfils the aspirations of both nations.”
Sheikh Abdullah Al Sabah said that relations between Kuwait and the UAE are rooted in deep historical bonds and strong humanitarian values, adding that ties continue to grow stronger under the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Emir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
He commended the UAE for organising the “UAE & Kuwait: Brothers Forever” Week, describing the initiative as a true expression of the affection and sincere brotherhood shared by the two countries.
He said: “This initiative provides an important platform to further strengthen strategic cooperation and expand it into broader areas that serve the mutual interests of both nations.”
As part of the forum, Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah attended a session titled ‘The Gulf War and the Emirati-Kuwaiti Solidarity’.
The session examined the UAE’s principled and supportive role during Kuwait’s 1990 invasion, featuring firsthand accounts that detailed crisis management efforts and the strength of a unified Gulf response. It also highlighted the humanitarian and logistical support provided by the UAE during that period.
Moderated by media figure Jamal Al Mulla, the session included contributions from retired Major General Staff Pilot Rashad Mohammed Al Saadi and retired Air Force Major General Saber Al Suwaidan.
Major General Staff Pilot Rashad Mohammed Al Saadi spoke about the UAE’s response to the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, noting that it was characterised by full readiness and vigilance at both military and political levels from the very beginning. He emphasised the firm position of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who consistently rejected the occupation and stood in defence of Kuwait’s sovereignty.
Al Saadi cited examples of the UAE’s solidarity, including its reception of tens of thousands of Kuwaitis during the crisis, providing shelter and assistance in a humanitarian gesture that reflected the deep-rooted brotherly ties between the two nations.
Retired Air Force Major General Saber Al Suwaidan recalled the early hours of Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait, when heavy bombardment caused significant damage to several Kuwaiti airbases. He noted that a number of Kuwaiti aircraft landed in the UAE, where the UAE Air Force extended direct support by offering technical assistance and spare parts. He added that the UAE Air Force also provided training to Kuwaiti pilots for years after liberation, highlighting the depth of military cooperation between the two countries.
Al Suwaidan noted that UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was personally present during critical moments both during and after the war. He highlighted His Highness’s determination to be on the ground in Kuwait immediately following liberation, a gesture that symbolised the UAE’s unwavering solidarity with the Kuwaiti people.
The UAE-Kuwait Media Forum features a series of main sessions with prominent speakers from both countries and serves as a comprehensive platform showcasing educational, media, cultural and sports ties, while honouring pioneers who have played a central role in strengthening relations since their early foundations.
