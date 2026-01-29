Sheikh Hamdan and Kuwait's Defence Minister attend UAE-Kuwait Media Forum

Retired Air Force Major General Saber Al Suwaidan recalled the early hours of Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait, when heavy bombardment caused significant damage to several Kuwaiti airbases. He noted that a number of Kuwaiti aircraft landed in the UAE, where the UAE Air Force extended direct support by offering technical assistance and spare parts. He added that the UAE Air Force also provided training to Kuwaiti pilots for years after liberation, highlighting the depth of military cooperation between the two countries.