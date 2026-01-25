UAE to launch week-long celebration of its close ties with Kuwait

The initiative will feature more than 40 events across the Emirates
Abu Dhabi: The UAE will launch a nationwide, week-long celebration of its close ties with Kuwait starting next Thursday.
Held under the theme “The UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever,” the initiative will feature more than 40 cultural, community and entertainment events taking place simultaneously across all seven emirates.
The programme will demonstrate the depth of historical, social and strategic bonds between the two countries, built on shared values, kinship and longstanding cooperation.
The celebrations are being organised in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership and aim to translate the strength of Emirati-Kuwaiti relations into visible, people-centred activities that engage residents and visitors alike.
Among the flagship events is “Kuwaiti Nights in the UAE,” scheduled for Jan 29-30 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s Burj Park, featuring live performances by prominent artists from both countries.
Abu Dhabi will also host a festive maritime parade, with traditional dhow boats sailing along the capital’s waterfront in a symbolic display of shared Gulf heritage.
Cultural landmarks and iconic buildings across the UAE will be illuminated in the colours of Kuwait’s national flag, while airports nationwide will welcome Kuwaiti visitors with special reception activities and commemorative gifts.
The programme extends well beyond headline events. Shopping centres across the country will host themed activities and drone shows throughout the week, while Sheikh Zayed Festival, Global Village, and major commercial venues will roll out dedicated Emirati-Kuwaiti cultural programming.
Dialogue and exchange will also be a core focus. The Emirati-Kuwaiti Media Forum is set to take place on 29 January, followed by the Emirati-Kuwaiti Economic Forum on 2 February, bringing together officials, business leaders and media professionals.
In Fujairah, Fujairah Fort will host a special edition of the Kuwait Festival, adding a historical dimension to the celebrations.
