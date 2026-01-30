GOLD/FOREX
UAE gifts memorial to Kuwait in celebration of enduring bilateral ties

Young Emirati designer Omar Al Gurg to create landmark at Al Shaheed Park honouring Kuwait

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi: The UAE government announced on Friday it will present a memorial monument to the Kuwaiti people to be installed at Al Shaheed Park in Kuwait City.

The initiative follows directives from the UAE leadership to launch a week-long celebration across the seven emirates under the theme "UAE & Kuwait: Brothers Forever," honouring the historical and fraternal bonds between the two nations.

The monument is designed to serve as a lasting symbol of the shared history and common destiny of both countries, aiming to foster deeper institutional and social integration.

Young Emirati designer Omar Al Gurg, known for blending contemporary design with traditional Arab heritage, has been commissioned to design the landmark.

Al Shaheed Park has been selected for its significance as a national cultural landmark and its tribute to Kuwait’s history. The park already houses major monuments, including The Martyr Monument and the Constitution Monument.

The new UAE-gifted installation will be positioned to ensure high visibility for visitors, further cementing the park’s role as a hub for regional heritage and solidarity.

