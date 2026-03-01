Kuwait stock exchange halts trading until further notice amid US, Israel strikes in Iran

The move, the exchange said, was intended to protect investors’ interests
Dubai: Kuwait halted trading on its stock exchange on Sunday until further notice after authorities cited exceptional circumstances linked to rising regional tensions, as countries across the Gulf grappled with the fallout from a sharp escalation between Iran and its adversaries.
Boursa Kuwait said the decision was taken by the Board of Commissioners of the Capital Markets Authority and would take effect from March 1 until further notice.
The move, the exchange said, was intended to protect investors’ interests, uphold market fairness and ensure the integrity and stability of trading during a period of uncertainty.
“The suspension aims to safeguard the orderly functioning of the market and reinforce transparency and discipline in managing the current phase,” the statement said, adding that regulators would continue to monitor developments closely and take further measures as required.
The halt follows heightened security concerns across the region after several countries, including Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Jordan, reported missile attacks on Saturday.
The strikes came in the wake of a major Israeli American assault on Tehran, which Iranian media said resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.