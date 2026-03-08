Ramadan drama about family, mistakes and a mother’s strength in 1980s Kuwait
Dubai: A new Kuwaiti drama series titled Ghalat Banat has started airing during Ramadan this year. The series takes viewers back to Kuwait in the 1980s and tells the story of a family whose life changes after one mistake made by a daughter.
The story shows how fear of shame can affect a whole family. After the incident, the father becomes very strict and harsh with his daughters. His behavior changes from a caring father to someone who believes punishment and control are the only ways to protect the family’s reputation.
At the center of the story is the mother, who tries to keep the family together. She supports her daughters and stands by them during difficult moments. Even when she appears strict, her actions show the deep love and protection she feels for her children.
The series focuses on the emotional role of mothers in families, especially when daughters face social pressure or make mistakes. It highlights how a mother can be both strong and compassionate while trying to guide her children through life.
The drama has received strong reactions from viewers since its first episodes aired. Many people shared their thoughts on X, where they praised the performances and the realistic portrayal of family life during that time. One of the most talked-about performances is by Elham Al‑Fadala, who plays the role of the mother, Fadila. Her character shows both tenderness and strictness as she tries to protect her daughters and correct their mistakes.
Set in the 1980s, the show also recreates the atmosphere of that period, from family traditions to social expectations that shaped people’s lives. Through its story, the series presents a mix of romance and social drama.
Ghalat Banat follows the lives of several sisters as they deal with love, family pressure, and difficult decisions. Their father’s changing behavior creates tension in the household, while their mother becomes the emotional support that holds the family together.
The series is written by Jameela Jumaa and directed by Saed Al‑Hawari. Alongside Ilham Al-Fadala, the cast also includes Jamal Al‑Radhaan, Abdullah Bahman, Hessa Al‑Nabhan, Shahd Salman and several other actors.
The drama is available to watch on Shahid, where it continues to attract viewers interested in stories about family relationships, social traditions, and the challenges faced by women in earlier decades.