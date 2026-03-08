Set in the 1980s, the show also recreates the atmosphere of that period, from family traditions to social expectations that shaped people’s lives. Through its story, the series presents a mix of romance and social drama.



Ghalat Banat follows the lives of several sisters as they deal with love, family pressure, and difficult decisions. Their father’s changing behavior creates tension in the household, while their mother becomes the emotional support that holds the family together.



The series is written by Jameela Jumaa and directed by Saed Al‑Hawari. Alongside Ilham Al-Fadala, the cast also includes Jamal Al‑Radhaan, Abdullah Bahman, Hessa Al‑Nabhan, Shahd Salman and several other actors.