Ramadan 2026 TV guide: The must-watch series across MENA

Thrillers, family dramas and comedies lighting up screens this holy month
Dubai: Ramadan television is a tradition in its own right, and this year Viu along with other streaming platforms is keeping things focused with a carefully chosen slate of premium Arabic dramas. From intense thrillers to light family comedies, the 2026 line-up brings together major regional stars and strong storytelling across Egypt, the Levant and the Gulf.
Here is what to add to your watch list.
Led by Rania Youssef, Rouge Aswad is a legal drama set inside Egypt’s Family Court. Divorce cases and marital disputes bring a group of women together, revealing personal struggles behind closed doors. As their stories unfold, the series explores heartbreak, resilience and the emotional cost of broken relationships.
Where to watch: Viu
Set in Damascus, Bayt El Ahlam follows a group of friends sharing a house under the strict yet caring eye of an older landlady. As they search for work, love and stability, tensions rise and loyalties shift. The series explores friendship, independence and finding a place to truly belong.
Where to watch: Viu
Celebrated chef Manal Al Alem returns with a special Ramadan edition of her popular cooking show. Each episode features themed menus designed for the holy month, focusing on simple, nourishing dishes made with accessible ingredients. The series offers practical ideas for families planning everyday Iftar and Suhoor meals.
Where to watch: Fatafeat
Hosted by Darine El Khatib, Kitchen Tales returns with a Ramadan special that brings together familiar chefs from past seasons. Classic recipes are revisited alongside fresh creations inspired by the spirit of the month. It is a warm and inviting series celebrating food, memory and shared traditions.
Where to watch: Fatafeat
Starring Amr Saad, Efrag follows Abbas Al Rayyes, a man released from prison after 15 years. Carrying guilt and painful memories, he returns to a society that feels harsher than before. As he seeks redemption, old enemies and unresolved choices force him to confront the true cost of forgiveness.
Where to watch: Shahid
Led by Yasmin Abdelaziz, this romantic drama tells the story of Galila, a famous star whose success makes her a target. When a former fighter is assigned as her bodyguard, professional boundaries slowly blur. Suspicion, danger and growing feelings shape a story about love under pressure.
Where to watch: Shahid
Hamada Helal returns in the sixth season of El Maddah, as Saber faces a powerful new evil after giving up his spiritual abilities. The series builds towards a final confrontation where faith and darkness collide. It is a dramatic chapter centred on sacrifice, belief and destiny.
Where to watch: Shahid
Featuring Ahmed El Awady, Ali Klay centres on a professional boxer determined to rebuild both his career and reputation. Inspired by the legacy of Muhammad Ali, the story blends sport with personal struggle, exploring ambition, public image and resilience in the face of social and family pressure.
Where to watch: Abu Dhabi TV
Set in the UAE and starring Ahmed Al Jasmi, Thakerat Qalb follows two families brought together by a life-changing medical crisis. As secrets emerge and responsibilities shift, relationships are tested. The series reflects on consequence, compassion and the fragile balance within modern Emirati family life.
Where to watch: Dubai TV
Starring Dana Jabr, Shams Al Aseel tells the story of a family returning home with a young girl believed to be their daughter. When the truth begins to surface and the patriarch rejects the idea of adoption, tension rises, threatening to divide the household.
Where to watch: Sharjah TV
Led by Samer Ismail, Al Yateem follows a boy left orphaned after a bitter inheritance dispute. As he grows older, he becomes determined to uncover the secrets and rivalries that shaped his childhood. The drama explores justice, family conflict and the search for truth.
Where to watch: Sharjah TV
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.