Astronomers traditionally calculate sunset based on the upper limb of the moon’s disc
Dubai: The crescent marking the start of the Islamic month is not expected to be visible across most Arab and Islamic countries on Tuesday evening, February 17, according to calculations released by the International Astronomical Centre.
Astronomers traditionally calculate sunset based on the upper limb of the moon’s disc. However, as the moon is forecast to set before the sun this month in several cities worldwide, calculations in such cases are based on the lower limb of the lunar disc, since any potential crescent would appear along its lower edge. Tuesday corresponds to the 29th of Shaaban in most countries, while in others, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Morocco and Mauritania, it marks the 28th. (Click here for the Ramadan prayer timings)
A chart detailing sunset and moonset times for 29th of Shaaban 1447 AH shows that in multiple cities the moon will set before the sun, making sighting impossible. In Abu Dhabi, for example, the moon is expected to set one minute before sunset, while in Riyadh it will set 37 seconds earlier.
Similar conditions are forecast across the Gulf region, including Doha, Manama and Kuwait, where the moon will dip below the horizon shortly before sunset.
In other regional capitals such as Cairo, Amman and Beirut, the moon is projected to set only minutes after sunset, but visibility remains not possible, the centre said.
Honolulu in the United States is the only listed location where sighting may be technically feasible, though only by telescope and with difficulty.
Astronomers note that visibility depends on the moon’s position relative to the sun and its altitude above the horizon at sunset. If the moon sets before the sun, physical observation of the crescent cannot occur.
The findings come as religious authorities prepare to convene official moon-sighting committees to determine the start of the new lunar month.
To estimate your Zakat accurately, you can use the Gulf News online calculator at: gulfnews.com/zakat-calculator