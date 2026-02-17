Astronomers traditionally calculate sunset based on the upper limb of the moon’s disc. However, as the moon is forecast to set before the sun this month in several cities worldwide, calculations in such cases are based on the lower limb of the lunar disc, since any potential crescent would appear along its lower edge. Tuesday corresponds to the 29th of Shaaban in most countries, while in others, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Morocco and Mauritania, it marks the 28th. (Click here for the Ramadan prayer timings)