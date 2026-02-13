Observatory alert: Experts warn against Ramadan crescent sighting on February 17

International Astronomical Centre issues safety warning ahead of Tuesday
Dubai: The International Astronomical Center has issued a detailed statement ahead of the expected sighting of the Ramadan crescent for 1447 AH, stating that on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, the moon will not meet the conditions required for visibility across the Arabian Peninsula.
The centre warned observatories not to point telescopes towards the moon that evening, saying it will be “extremely close” to the sun at sunset — a position that poses serious risks to both observers and equipment.
According to the centre, the angular separation between the sun and the moon at sunset across much of the Arabian Peninsula will be minimal.
In Riyadh, for example, the separation is expected to measure just one degree — the distance calculated between the centres of the solar and lunar discs. In practical terms, this would place the thin crescent, if it existed, less than half a degree from the edge of the sun.
Astronomers warned that directing a standard telescope or binoculars towards such proximity could expose observers to direct or near-direct sunlight, potentially causing permanent eye damage and harming optical instruments.
Professional observatories, the statement said, avoid pointing telescopes at objects positioned so close to the sun. By the time the sun has fully set, the lower edge of the moon’s disc would already have dipped below the horizon, leaving nothing visible to observe.
The centre also referred to earlier scholarly discussions in Saudi Arabia on lunar visibility standards. It cited comments by Saudi astronomer Mulham Hindi, a researcher at King Abdulaziz University, who has previously published data showing that the moon’s altitude on Tuesday will remain below recognised visibility thresholds.
In several Saudi cities, the moon’s elevation at sunset is expected to be less than one degree, with Jazan recording the highest altitude at around half a degree.
The statement also referenced the medieval Islamic scholar Ibn Taymiyyah, who wrote that a crescent at a separation of one degree would not be visible, while larger separations — around 20 degrees — would typically allow sighting unless obstructed.
Astronomers said Tuesday’s values fall below what both classical jurists and modern astronomical standards consider sufficient for confirmed crescent visibility.
The centre stressed the difference between the moon as a celestial body and the crescent as a visible lunar phase marking the start of the Islamic month.
“The object present in the sky on Tuesday is the moon, not the crescent,” the statement said.
The moon exists daily, but the crescent becomes visible only after conjunction has passed and there is sufficient illumination and separation from the sun. A Qur’anic verse referring to crescents as markers of time was cited to underline that the start of Ramadan depends on the visible hilal, not simply the astronomical presence of the moon.
On Tuesday, the moon is expected to set before — or almost at the same time as — the sun across much of the Arabian Peninsula. A solar eclipse, marking the peak of the conjunction phase, will also occur that day, visible in parts of southern Africa and Antarctica. This further confirms that the moon will remain in the new-moon phase rather than appear as a visible crescent.
In parts of the western Arabian Peninsula, the moon may set about a minute after sunset. However, astronomers said this brief gap is not enough for it to become visible.
The centre noted that while the analysis applies to the Arabian Peninsula and nearby regions, visibility conditions may differ slightly in parts of West Africa or the United States due to geographic location.
Most countries in the Arab and Islamic world are expected to attempt sighting on Tuesday evening. If the crescent is not seen, Sha’ban will complete 30 days and Ramadan will begin on Thursday, 19 February 2026.