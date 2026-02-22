Kuwait revokes citizenship of 120 over dual nationality violations

Decision under 1959 Nationality Law bans voluntary acquisition of foreign citizenship
Dubai: Kuwait’s Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Citizenship has revoked the nationality of 120 individuals for breaching the country’s prohibition on dual citizenship, authorities said.
The decision was issued pursuant to Article 11 of Amiri Decree No. 15 of 1959 on the Kuwaiti Nationality Law and its amendments. The article stipulates that a Kuwaiti national shall forfeit citizenship if he voluntarily acquires a foreign nationality.
Officials said the measure forms part of ongoing efforts to enforce nationality regulations and ensure compliance with laws governing citizenship status.
Kuwait does not recognise dual nationality and requires citizens who obtain another nationality without prior authorisation to relinquish their Kuwaiti citizenship.
Authorities did not disclose the identities of those affected or specify the foreign nationalities involved.