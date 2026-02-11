Dual citizenship? The global rush for second passports

3 key routes towards citizenship in another country
Dual citizenship — being a citizen of two or more countries — has always been a hit with travellers, expats, and big dreamers.
Even George Clooney jumped on it, grabbing French citizenship for him and his family right before 2025 wrapped up.
Having extra passports can be your getaway car when things get messy, experts say.
In this world full of bureaucracy, who'd say 'No' to breezing past passport lines like a local? If you're like Clooney and wanna live or work somewhere else without a job sponsor, another citizenship could be your golden ticket.
Even if you're staying put, it can totally change the game.
While the 21st-century politics is flipping the script on dual citizenship (a number of European nations cracked down on citizenship by descent) those "golden passport" deals tend to be the domain of deep-pocketed folks.
Over in the US, Ohio's Republican Senator Bernie Moreno floated an "Exclusive Citizenship Act" to straight-up ban Americans from having any other citizenships.
Here's the lowdown on everything you need to know:
No one's got exact numbers, says Peter Spiro, a law professor at Temple University.
Most countries don't make you fess up if you've got multiple nationalities.
But it's blowing up for sure. In the UK's 2021 census, 2.1% of folks in England and Wales had multiple passports — double the 1.1% from 2011. A recent YouGov poll showed 6% of Americans owning up to dual citizenship.
Immigrants have always wanted to keep their original citizenship when settling somewhere new. Lately, rich folks love it as a way to boost global travel perks.
Now, more people are jumping in. A November Gallup poll said one in five Americans wanna bail for somewhere else — 40% of women aged 15-44, up 400% from 2014.
That vibe's showing in second-passport apps, says Dominic Volek, group head of private clients for Henley & Partners, who help wealthy types snag dual citizenship worldwide.
In 2025, they worked with clients from 91 countries, and Americans led the pack.
“Three or four years ago we didn’t have a US office and now we have nine,” he says, adding that there’s been a “huge uplift” in the number of Americans seeking dual citizenship.
They include those unhappy with US politics (from both sides of the political divide), and ultra-wealthy individuals who realized during Covid travel restrictions that a US passport couldn’t open as many doors as they’d thought. American clients now represent 30% of the firm’s business, he says.
Brits are surging into Henley's top five too, post-Brexit messing up their EU moves. Volek says tougher taxes have some rich Brits eyeing exits.
This flips old patterns — pre-pandemic, it was folks from shaky emerging spots driving demand.
Now top markets are US, India, Turkey, China, and UK.
Volek says it's less about moving now and more about an “insurance policy” in crazy times.
“There’s a lot of upsides and no downside,” says Spiro, who has written several books about citizenship. “And the upsides have certainly become better understood in the wake of political turbulence in the US.”
Three big ways:
Descent
Investment
Naturalisation
Descent: It means proving your ancestors hail from there — rules differ on generations back and if naturalizing elsewhere cuts the chain.
Naturalisation: Live there legally for 5-10 years usually, then apply. Expect background checks, language tests, history quizzes, or character proof. It's no sure thing, takes forever, and costs a bundle.
Investment: It is for the loaded, pump cash into the economy for a passport or residency that leads to citizenship.
Tonnes: Move countries, snag jobs, hook kids up with EU schools hassle-free.
“If your kids are interested in working or studying in the EU, you can do it hassle-free,” says Spiro of hot European passports.
Depending on the passport, visa-free trips, property buys, or biz startups abroad. “It’s a no-brainer for those who are eligible,” says Spiro.
Emotionally, it reconnects you to roots or dream spots. Ireland and Italy's diasporas boost their global rep.
“It has fostered a transnational Italian cultural identity and reinforced the enduring value Italy places on familial connection,” attorney Adriana Coco Ruggeri, who specializes in Italian citizenship cases, says of Italy’s diaspora.
Not many, but they can sting. US and Eritrea tax you worldwide, so dual folks owe up even abroad. Others do residence taxes, but it might jack up your bill.
Italy's eyeing a 2,000-euro ($2,350) yearly healthcare fee for expat citizens—opt out, but backpay if you need care later. Kinda like their 2024 rule for non-EU residents.
Military drafts are tricky too. When Russia hit Ukraine in 2022, Volek had clients from both sides abroad. “If their passport expired, they’d be asked to return home to renew it,” he says.
That could've meant fighting.
“But if you had a Caribbean passport, you could let your Russian or Ukrainian passport expire, and you could still travel and do business and do what you need with your second citizenship.”
Renouncing? Some spots like Argentina and Iran won't let you. Turkey does, but guys need military service or a fee first—under 45 without? You're a draft dodger, no dice.
Passport power shifts too. Grenada's investment program's hot for US E-2 visas, but 2025 rules now need three years living there. “The receiving countries are getting wise to these calculated uses of citizenship,” warns Spiro.
Ohio Republican Senator Bernie Moreno pitched the Exclusive Citizenship Act of 2025 in December. Born in Colombia, he naturalized US at 18 and wants “sole and exclusive allegiance to the United States.”
“If you want to be an American, it’s all or nothing,” he said in a statement announcing the bill.
Spiro calls it "symbolic fluff".
“This is a non-starter for all kinds of reasons,” he says, expecting pushback from both parties. “Lots of people have dual citizenship, including Donald Trump’s wife and child. It’s never going to come to pass,” he says. And if it did? “It’s pretty clearly unconstitutional.”
The buzz shows dual citizenship's mainstream now. “It isn’t a fringe thing anymore,” he says.
YouGov poll post-announcement: 45% say no need to ditch original citizenship when naturalizing US; 31% back Moreno. But personally? 56% say don't force renouncing US for another, 65% wouldn't ditch US themselves.
Use the one for the country you're entering or leaving. Clooney exits US on US passport, enters EU on French, swaps back.
Yes. If Moreno's bill passed, US joins Iran, Cuba, North Korea. Others like Singapore (world’s most powerful passport) ban it too.
China, India, Japan don't recognise it — India gives limited Overseas Citizenship.
Spain makes you drop yours unless from old colonies or spots like Portugal/France; otherwise, it cancels unless you beg to keep it in three years.
Netherlands pushes renunciation, sometimes auto-revokes.
Totally, across descent, investment, naturalization. “The demand is unstoppable, it just grows,” says Volek. “But on the supply side there’s a definite tightening.”
Europe led 2025 crackdowns. Italy's emergency decree capped descent at two generations—recent ancestor born/died Italian. Judges kicked it to Constitutional Court for March 2026.
“The Court will likely strike it down or amend it, as it effectively constitutes a general revocation of citizenship acquired at birth, something only permitted under specific conditions (as confirmed by EU Court rulings), which are not present in this case,” predicts attorney Adriana Coco Ruggeri.
“It violates constitutional principles by retroactively revoking rights already acquired and safeguarded by the Italian Constitution, such as citizenship, family unity, and both individual and collective identity, lacks proportionality, and was enacted through an emergency decree lacking urgency, bypassing proper legislative scrutiny.”
Portugal tried bumping naturalization residency to 10 years—court blocked it. Sweden's eyeing 7 from 5; Poland 8 from 3. Sephardic Jew fast-tracks ended in Portugal, expired in Spain (still 2-year path). Germany has Nazi victim paths; Italy nada for Fascism flee-ers.
What’s happening with citizenship by investment?
Europe's killing golden passports as "commercial transactions." Malta axed theirs in 2025 after EU court; Cyprus/Bulgaria earlier, Spain ditched golden visas like Ireland/UK.
Caribbean holds strong: Antigua, Dominica, St. Lucia, Grenada, St. Kitts—visa-free Europe/US. Volek says Americans want neutral travel docs.
Celeb status helps. Clooneys got French via foreign minister's "distinguished citizen" request late 2025, pre-tightening.
Tom Hanks/Rita Wilson snagged Greek in 2020 for property/2018 wildfire buzz, per interior minister.
Critics gripe, but Volek says merit paths are replacing investments. “The programs are falling away but being replaced by merit frameworks,” he says.
Rules on paper vs. reality? People sneak multiples anyway if countries disagree. Enforcement's spotty.
Governments hide paths sometimes—like Italy's old "no mom transmission pre-1948" rule courts nuked since 2009. Got ties? Talk to a pro.
What’s in it for the ‘host’ countries?
Varies. Italy worries about diaspora clout; Spain housing crunch. Others want cash/demographics.
Tiny spots innovate: Nauru’s 2024 Economic and Climate Resilience program needs $105k for climate fund. Passport hits 85 visa-free spots. Volek's firm helped; expects $50M to save the island.
Are there any countries to watch?
Some tweak investments: Argentina's $500k program soon; El Salvador Bitcoin-tied, no residency. Argentina unlocks Mercosur.
Volek bets on narrower eligibility for priority cash. Spiro covets EU/US/Aus/NZ, but tips Gulf states now.
Yes. Spiro's German via descent — son studied Berlin, EU work-ready. “If he wants to work anywhere in the EU, he’ll be able to do so,” he says.
Volek's South African with Montenegrin investment (EU soon), Dubai visa, Singapore residency.
“Just look at the news — it’s a volatile time and not really going to change,” says Volek.
Do it ASAP.
“The rules will change and the programs get more expensive and become a bit more onerous,” Volek says. “Regardless of financial capacity, if you can do it through descent or you have the money and you can do it, you should 100% go for it.”
Spiro nods. “The Italy move has lent a new sense of urgency. There’s an understanding that even if you’re eligible today, you may not be tomorrow. Eligibility is not set in stone. Grab what you can.”