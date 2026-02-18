Scramble for dual nationals on to secure the British passport as deadline nears
Millions of dual nationals worldwide are suddenly facing a rush to obtain or renew British passports after the UK government tightened entry rules for people holding more than one citizenship.
Many have been caught out by upcoming changes to passport rules for dual nationals, which are due to kick in on February 25, 2026, the BBC reported.
Under the new rules, British citizens who also hold another nationality can no longer simply travel to the UK on their non-British passport — even if that passport previously allowed visa-free travel — because they must now prove their right to enter the UK using the correct documentation.
Until now, British dual nationals could often enter the UK using their other passport — for example, one from the US, Canada, Australia, or an EU country — without presenting a British passport.
Since many living abroad don’t renew their UK passports regularly, or never applied for one, this was common.
Under the new rules linked to the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system — a digital travel permit introduced by the UK government — dual nationals must now enter the UK using:
A valid British passport,
A valid Irish passport, or
A certificate of entitlement to the right of abode inserted in their non-British passport.
The ETA system itself is designed for non-British, visa-exempt travellers.
British citizens (including dual nationals) cannot obtain an ETA, meaning there is no alternative travel permit if they only have a foreign passport.
Because of the enforcement date and the fact that many dual nationals were unaware of the change, there’s now a “scramble” to secure the correct documentation before travel.
Airlines, ferries, and trains will be instructed not to allow boarding unless a passenger can prove they are entitled to enter the UK with the right document.
Many affected people had travel plans or long-planned trips and only learned of the rule when preparing tickets or checking requirements.
Not everyone knew they held British citizenship by descent until facing the new restrictions, meaning they now have limited time to apply for a passport or certificate.
Getting a British passport for the first time can take weeks and costs about £94.50. The alternative — a certificate of entitlement — costs about £589 and is inserted into a foreign passport but must be reissued when that passport expires.
Critics argue the changes were poorly communicated, placing financial and logistical burdens on dual nationals, particularly families with children born abroad who have never held UK passports.
The government says the policy improves border security and immigration data accuracy and aligns the UK with similar systems in countries like the United States and Canada.
Irish citizens are exempt due to the Common Travel Area arrangement.
In short, millions of dual nationals are now racing against the deadline — renewing passports or applying for costly certificates — simply to prove their right to return to the UK.