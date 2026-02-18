GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

UK passport rush: Millions of dual nationals now racing against time

Scramble for dual nationals on to secure the British passport as deadline nears

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UK Border Force check the passports of passengers arriving at Gatwick Airport in London. Dual British nationals may be denied boarding flights, ferries or trains to the UK after February 25 unless they carry a valid British passport or a certificate of entitlement, under new border control rules introduced by the UK Home Office.
UK Border Force check the passports of passengers arriving at Gatwick Airport in London. Dual British nationals may be denied boarding flights, ferries or trains to the UK after February 25 unless they carry a valid British passport or a certificate of entitlement, under new border control rules introduced by the UK Home Office.
AFP

Millions of dual nationals worldwide are suddenly facing a rush to obtain or renew British passports after the UK government tightened entry rules for people holding more than one citizenship.

Many have been caught out by upcoming changes to passport rules for dual nationals, which are due to kick in on February 25, 2026, the BBC reported.

Under the new rules, British citizens who also hold another nationality can no longer simply travel to the UK on their non-British passport — even if that passport previously allowed visa-free travel — because they must now prove their right to enter the UK using the correct documentation.

What’s changed?

Until now, British dual nationals could often enter the UK using their other passport — for example, one from the US, Canada, Australia, or an EU country — without presenting a British passport.

Since many living abroad don’t renew their UK passports regularly, or never applied for one, this was common.

Under the new rules linked to the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system — a digital travel permit introduced by the UK government — dual nationals must now enter the UK using:

  • A valid British passport,

  • A valid Irish passport, or

  • A certificate of entitlement to the right of abode inserted in their non-British passport.

The ETA system itself is designed for non-British, visa-exempt travellers.

British citizens (including dual nationals) cannot obtain an ETA, meaning there is no alternative travel permit if they only have a foreign passport.

Why the rush?

Because of the enforcement date and the fact that many dual nationals were unaware of the change, there’s now a “scramble” to secure the correct documentation before travel.

Airlines, ferries, and trains will be instructed not to allow boarding unless a passenger can prove they are entitled to enter the UK with the right document.

Many affected people had travel plans or long-planned trips and only learned of the rule when preparing tickets or checking requirements.

Not everyone knew they held British citizenship by descent until facing the new restrictions, meaning they now have limited time to apply for a passport or certificate.

Costs and complications

Getting a British passport for the first time can take weeks and costs about £94.50. The alternative — a certificate of entitlement — costs about £589 and is inserted into a foreign passport but must be reissued when that passport expires.

Critics argue the changes were poorly communicated, placing financial and logistical burdens on dual nationals, particularly families with children born abroad who have never held UK passports.

Border checks

The government says the policy improves border security and immigration data accuracy and aligns the UK with similar systems in countries like the United States and Canada.

Irish citizens are exempt due to the Common Travel Area arrangement.

In short, millions of dual nationals are now racing against the deadline — renewing passports or applying for costly certificates — simply to prove their right to return to the UK.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Afghanistan remains the only country whose passport grants entry to fewer than 25 destinations, illustrating the stark global disparity in travel freedom.

Weakest passport still offers 24 visa-free destinations

2m read
Pakistani travellers gain more freedom: 32 destinations now visa-free or VOA

Pakistan passport climbs in Feb: Updated visa-free list

2m read
India regained access to The Gambia, boosting the tally to 56.

Feb update: List of 56 visa-free countries for Indians

3m read
Immigrants have always wanted to keep their original citizenship when settling somewhere new. Lately, rich folks love it as a way to boost global travel perks.

Dual citizenship? The global rush for second passports

7m read