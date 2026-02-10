Who is Shabana Mahmood? UK home secretary in line to become Britain’s first Muslim PM

While Shabana Mahmood is increasingly discussed as a potential successor, she is not the only senior Labour figure being watched closely as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Wes Streeting: Health Secretary Wes Streeting, 43, is widely regarded as a polished communicator and one of the government’s most outspoken voices, including on the war in Gaza. Long rumoured to harbour leadership ambitions, Streeting came into sharper focus last year amid media speculation that Starmer’s allies were bracing for a potential challenge.

Streeting, who entered Parliament in 2015, has repeatedly denied plotting to replace Starmer, dismissing the claims as “nonsense”. Still, his media profile and cabinet seniority keep him firmly on analysts’ radar.

Angela Rayner: Former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, 45, has long projected herself as a different kind of Labour politician. She left school at 16, grew up in social housing, became a teenage mother, and was active in trade unions before entering Parliament in 2015.

Rayner enjoys strong grassroots support within Labour and rose rapidly through the party’s ranks, becoming deputy leader in 2020. However, her leadership prospects were dented last year after she resigned from government over a tax controversy linked to a house purchase. An official review into the matter is still pending.

More recently, Rayner led a revolt by Labour lawmakers following the Epstein-related fallout, pressing the government to hand Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee greater control over which documents should be made public.

Andy Burnham: Andy Burnham, 56, the popular centre-left mayor of Greater Manchester, has long been viewed as a potential rival to Starmer. A former Cabinet minister, he previously served as both culture secretary and health secretary in Labour governments.

However, his prospects are complicated by convention: the prime minister must be a sitting member of Parliament. Burnham’s chances were further dented after Labour blocked him from standing in a parliamentary by-election earlier this year.

Ed Miliband: Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, 56, brings experience unmatched by most of his cabinet colleagues, having previously served as Labour leader. His tenure at the top ended with the party’s defeat in the 2015 general election.