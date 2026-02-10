Who is Shabana Mahmood? UK home secretary in line to become Britain’s first Muslim PM

Labour succession talk grows as Starmer faces pressure after Epstein-linked crisis
Dubai: As Britain reels from a political crisis triggered by the release of Epstein-related files in the United States, speculation inside Westminster has turned sharply to succession. With Prime Minister Keir Starmer facing the most serious threat to his leadership yet, senior Labour figures are quietly debating who could take over — and one name is rising fast: Shabana Mahmood.
Mahmood, the UK’s home secretary and one of Starmer’s closest allies, is increasingly viewed within Labour as a top-tier contender should a leadership contest be triggered. Any such move would mark a historic first, making her the United Kingdom’s first Muslim prime minister.
The renewed focus on Mahmood follows a tumultuous week for the government, sparked by revelations surrounding the appointment of Peter Mandelson as Britain’s ambassador to Washington. Scrutiny of Mandelson’s past links to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019, unleashed a fierce backlash within Labour ranks.
Senior Labour figure and Home Secretary: Shabana Mahmood is one of the most senior figures in the Labour government, serving as home secretary since 2025. She is a close ally of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and is firmly positioned on the party’s centre-right.
Lawyer by training, politician by choice: Born in Birmingham, Mahmood studied law at Lincoln College, Oxford, graduating in 2002. She trained as a barrister before entering politics, a background that has shaped her reputation as a disciplined and detail-oriented operator.
Among the first female Muslim MPs: Elected to Parliament in 2010, she was one of the first female Muslim MPs, alongside Rushanara Ali and Yasmin Qureshi — a milestone moment for representation in British politics.
Hardline record on migration: As home secretary, Mahmood has pushed tougher immigration policies, including proposals to extend the qualifying period for permanent residency from five years to ten. She has described settlement as “a privilege, not a right,” a stance that has stirred debate within Labour.
In focus as a potential history-maker: Amid growing pressure on Starmer following the Epstein-linked controversy, Mahmood’s name has emerged in Labour leadership discussions. If she were to lead the party into government, she would become the United Kingdom’s first Muslim prime minister.
The fallout deepened when Starmer’s chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, resigned after taking responsibility for the appointment — a move intended to shield the Prime Minister but which instead intensified calls for accountability. With Labour’s approval ratings sliding to historic lows, some aides privately suggest Starmer’s survival is now “50–50”.
In this climate, attention has turned to potential successors — and Mahmood’s name is now central to that discussion.
Shabana Mahmood, 45, is a lawyer-turned-politician and a senior figure within the Labour Party. Born in Birmingham to parents Zubaida and Mahmood Ahmed, she traces her family roots to Pakistan and Mirpur in Pakistan-adiministered Kashmir.
She studied law at Lincoln College, Oxford, graduating in 2002, completed the Bar Vocational Course a year later, and practised as a barrister before entering politics. Elected to Parliament in 2010, she became one of the first female Muslim MPs, alongside Rushanara Ali and Yasmin Qureshi.
Within Labour, Mahmood is widely regarded as a disciplined operator, a persuasive speaker, and a trusted Starmer ally, positioned on the party’s right wing.
Since becoming home secretary in 2025, Mahmood has overseen border security, policing, and immigration — and it is here that her profile has sharpened.
She has taken a notably hardline stance on migration, proposing to double the residency requirement for most migrant workers seeking permanent settlement from five years to ten. Describing settlement as “a privilege, not a right”, she has defended the policy as necessary to restore public confidence, even as it sparked unease among Labour MPs and migrant advocacy groups.
This duality has given Mahmood a complicated appeal: While some see her as a leader who could help Labour reconnect with Muslim voters and pro-Palestinian supporters alienated by the party’s stance on Israel’s war in Gaza, others point to her tough Home Office record as evidence of centrist — even conservative — instincts.
As Starmer’s authority weakens, Labour MPs are weighing who could unify the party, steady polling numbers, and project competence to the wider electorate. Mahmood’s senior cabinet role, legal background, and proximity to power have placed her firmly among those being watched.
Bookmakers currently place her among the leading contenders, though any leadership challenge would require the backing of at least 81 Labour MPs — a threshold that would only become relevant if Starmer’s position collapses further.
For now, no contest has been declared. But the question gaining traction in Westminster is no longer abstract: is Britain on the brink of electing its first Muslim prime minister? And if so, Shabana Mahmood is increasingly part of that answer.
While Shabana Mahmood is increasingly discussed as a potential successor, she is not the only senior Labour figure being watched closely as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Wes Streeting: Health Secretary Wes Streeting, 43, is widely regarded as a polished communicator and one of the government’s most outspoken voices, including on the war in Gaza. Long rumoured to harbour leadership ambitions, Streeting came into sharper focus last year amid media speculation that Starmer’s allies were bracing for a potential challenge.
Streeting, who entered Parliament in 2015, has repeatedly denied plotting to replace Starmer, dismissing the claims as “nonsense”. Still, his media profile and cabinet seniority keep him firmly on analysts’ radar.
Angela Rayner: Former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, 45, has long projected herself as a different kind of Labour politician. She left school at 16, grew up in social housing, became a teenage mother, and was active in trade unions before entering Parliament in 2015.
Rayner enjoys strong grassroots support within Labour and rose rapidly through the party’s ranks, becoming deputy leader in 2020. However, her leadership prospects were dented last year after she resigned from government over a tax controversy linked to a house purchase. An official review into the matter is still pending.
More recently, Rayner led a revolt by Labour lawmakers following the Epstein-related fallout, pressing the government to hand Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee greater control over which documents should be made public.
Andy Burnham: Andy Burnham, 56, the popular centre-left mayor of Greater Manchester, has long been viewed as a potential rival to Starmer. A former Cabinet minister, he previously served as both culture secretary and health secretary in Labour governments.
However, his prospects are complicated by convention: the prime minister must be a sitting member of Parliament. Burnham’s chances were further dented after Labour blocked him from standing in a parliamentary by-election earlier this year.
Ed Miliband: Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, 56, brings experience unmatched by most of his cabinet colleagues, having previously served as Labour leader. His tenure at the top ended with the party’s defeat in the 2015 general election.
Miliband has publicly played down any desire to return to the leadership, but his seniority, policy depth, and standing within the party mean he is often mentioned in moments of instability.
