UK PM Starmer’s communications chief quits amid Epstein scandal fallout

Starmer is facing calls from opposition to resign over the appointment of Peter Mandelson

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer talks with members of the audience after delivering a speech at Horntye Park Sports Complex in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, England, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026.
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer talks with members of the audience after delivering a speech at Horntye Park Sports Complex in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, England, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026.
AP

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s communications chief quit on Monday, Downing Street confirmed, in the latest blow to the embattled leader as his government struggles with fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

“I have decided to stand down to allow a new No. 10 team to be built,” Tim Allan said in a short statement - less than 24 hours after Starmer’s chief of staff also resigned.

Starmer is facing calls from opposition politicians to resign over the appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador despite knowing Mandelson had maintained links to sex offender Epstein after the US financier was convicted in 2008.

