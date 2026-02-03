GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 16°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Kuwait deports 3,500 expatriates in nationwide crackdown on residency violations

Interior Ministry steps up enforcement of residency and labour laws

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Kuwait deports 3,500 expatriates in nationwide crackdown on residency violations
AP

Dubai: Kuwait deported about 3,500 expatriates last month as part of a nationwide crackdown on residency and labour law violations, local media reported.

The deportations were carried out during coordinated operations led by the Ministry of Interior across all governorates, forming part of intensified security campaigns aimed at enforcing residency and labour laws targeting expatriates. The deportees were found to be in violation of immigration regulations, including illegal workers, absconders and other offenders.

The latest figures come amid a broader crackdown that has seen thousands of foreign residents deported in recent years as part of sustained enforcement efforts. Authorities have repeatedly said the campaigns reflect the ministry’s determination to uphold legal requirements and safeguard national security.

Officials added that the measures form part of Kuwait’s wider strategy to regulate the labour market, protect public safety and ensure compliance with immigration legislation, noting that similar large-scale operations in previous years resulted in the deportation of tens of thousands of expatriates.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps is independent of the regular army and answerable only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

EU lists Iran Guards as terrorist organisation

5m read
Part of ongoing #BewareOfFraud campaign

Woman loses Dh10,000 in domestic worker scam

2m read
In this frame grab from footage circulating on social media from Iran showed protesters once again taking to the streets of Tehran despite an intensifying crackdown as the Islamic Republic remains cut off from the rest of the world in Tehran, Iran, Saturday Jan. 10, 2026.

Iran protests death toll 'at least 5,000': Activists

1m read
Kuwait City skyline.

Kuwait limits expats’ time abroad under new rules

1m read