Kuwait deports 3,500 expatriates in nationwide crackdown on residency violations

Interior Ministry steps up enforcement of residency and labour laws
Dubai: Kuwait deported about 3,500 expatriates last month as part of a nationwide crackdown on residency and labour law violations, local media reported.
The deportations were carried out during coordinated operations led by the Ministry of Interior across all governorates, forming part of intensified security campaigns aimed at enforcing residency and labour laws targeting expatriates. The deportees were found to be in violation of immigration regulations, including illegal workers, absconders and other offenders.
The latest figures come amid a broader crackdown that has seen thousands of foreign residents deported in recent years as part of sustained enforcement efforts. Authorities have repeatedly said the campaigns reflect the ministry’s determination to uphold legal requirements and safeguard national security.
Officials added that the measures form part of Kuwait’s wider strategy to regulate the labour market, protect public safety and ensure compliance with immigration legislation, noting that similar large-scale operations in previous years resulted in the deportation of tens of thousands of expatriates.
