How British retailer Marks & Spencer became part of Filipinos’ giving culture

Filipinos recall best memories with Marks & Spencer amid closure in May
Dubai: After nearly 40 years, British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) is set to close all its stores in the Philippines on May 2 this year. Following the announcement, Filipinos have expressed their sentiments on how the merchant became part of their shopping culture.
M&S first opened in the Philippines in the late 1980s, bringing fashion, food, and lifestyle products to the country. Over the years, it built a reputation for British quality and heritage, attracting generations of Filipino customers.
According to Stores Specialists, Inc. (SSI), a subsidiary of SSI Group, the local franchise operator of the brand, the decision to exit the Philippines has been deemed "necessary" as consumer preferences and retail trends continue to shift.
Meanwhile, Filipinos can’t help but reminisce their best memories with M&S, most especially during holidays where gift-giving has been a tradition.
For Frederick Dela Cruz, M&S has been one of his top store choices even way back when he was still a student and now that he has started working.
“For many of us, it’s more than just a store it represents quality, thoughtfulness, and class. Filipinos love giving gifts that feel premium yet practical, and M&S products especially their food items, chocolates, biscuits, and even clothing are perfect because they are unisex and suitable for almost anyone. Even the paper bags feel elegant, which adds to the excitement and pride of giving,” Dela Cruz told Gulf News.
He has noted that the closure has made him feel “genuinely sad.”
“It feels like losing a small but meaningful part of our holiday traditions. For many Filipinos, especially those working hard and wanting to give something nice to their loved ones, M&S was a reliable choice.”
Angelic Salen, a mother of two children, has highlighted that M&S has been a constant place to find items that fit well to the needs of families and friends.
“M&S became woven into the culture of giving not just as a store, but as a place to find meaningful gifts. It's a go-to store for the holidays for many Filipinos,” shared Salen.
She added, “My best memory of M&S is probably trying their free samples whenever I was at the mall. It was always such a simple but enjoyable experience that made every visit feel a little more special. Emotionally, the closure feels like losing a familiar part of the retail and holiday landscape. For many, it’s bittersweet because we appreciate the memories and the role it played in celebrations and gift-giving.”
For Gen-Zs like Cedric Tabasondra, M&S has been a favorite hub for “pasalubong.” In the Philippines, pasalubong are homecoming gifts, a cherished tradition of bringing tokens or souvenirs upon return.
“It has become part of the Filipino culture of giving by offering premium chocolates, biscuits, and hampers that are popularly chosen as elegant pasalubong and holiday gifts for family, friends, and business partners. Its reputation for quality have made M&S products popular during Christmas and special occasions, aligning with the country’s tradition of generous and thoughtful gift-giving,” stated Tabasondra.
“It’s sad to hear M&S announce its closure because many Filipinos have cherished its products as meaningful gifts and a part of local traditions.”
While the Philippines closure marks the end of an era locally, M&S continues to operate in several international markets, including the UAE, where it remains a popular brand known for its clothing and food offerings.