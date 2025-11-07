H&M’s big Middle East makeover will reshape the experience for UAE and Saudi shoppers

Alongside physical upgrades, H&M has overhauled its digital experience across the GCC, rolling out a redesigned app and website. The next phase is more ambitious. Stores across the region are being fitted with RFID technology that counts every SKU in real time. “We also know where in the store it is, so we can use the devices to navigate to exactly the position,” Ervér said. Staff currently use this feature, but the brand is now exploring how to open it directly to customers through the app.