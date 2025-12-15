Brand Lounge wins Branding Agency of the Year at Campaign Middle East’s Agency of the Year Awards 2025

Hasan Fadlallah, Founder & CEO of Brand Lounge, commented:

“This recognition is meaningful because it validates the long-term vision we’ve built our brand consultancy on: growth grounded in differentiation, and ambition powered by a team that never stops raising the bar. Our success begins and ends with our people and partners. Their passion, discipline, and belief in what we do is the single driving force behind this achievement. As we move toward our 20th year, this win fuels our commitment to expanding our impact across the region and building brands that create real, measurable value.”