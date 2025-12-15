Brand Lounge wins Branding Agency of the Year at Campaign Middle East’s Agency of the Year Awards 2025

The award reinforces its reputation as the region’s benchmark for brand building
Brand Lounge, the region’s leading strategic brand consultancy, has been named Branding Agency of the Year at the Campaign Middle East Agency of the Year Awards 2025 — marking a defining moment as the consultancy approaches its 20th anniversary in 2026.
The award reinforces Brand Lounge’s reputation as the region’s benchmark for strategic brand building and reflects the team’s continued evolution across its core practices in Strategy & Insights, Design & Creative Impact, Culture & People, and Innovation & Experience.
Hasan Fadlallah, Founder & CEO of Brand Lounge, commented:
“This recognition is meaningful because it validates the long-term vision we’ve built our brand consultancy on: growth grounded in differentiation, and ambition powered by a team that never stops raising the bar. Our success begins and ends with our people and partners. Their passion, discipline, and belief in what we do is the single driving force behind this achievement. As we move toward our 20th year, this win fuels our commitment to expanding our impact across the region and building brands that create real, measurable value.”
Zak McKinven, Chief Operating Officer, added, “This award is a testament to our unique methodology that’s proven to transform business; partnering with our clients to deliver growth. Always with the goal of strengthening and delivering strategic and creative excellence. It reinforces our trajectory, giving us further momentum as we continue to expand our presence and ambition in the region and beyond - with more to come in 2026.”
The win caps a year defined by significant achievements across major global and regional projects, including the relaunch of Makarem Hotels for Taiba in Saudi Arabia, the rebrand of Vallé Advenature Park in Mauritius, the launch of Yemelix in Turkey, and the ongoing identity development for the Oman Cultural Complex, one of the most culturally meaningful projects in the GCC.
As Brand Lounge accelerates toward its 20-year milestone, the consultancy remains focused on its long-term vision: to become the most admired strategic brand consultancy in the region, driven by a team of dedicated strategists, designers, and consultants who form the backbone of its success.
This achievement marks not just a celebration of past work, but a powerful step forward into a new chapter of growth, ambition, and industry leadership.
