Why Saudi shoppers love buying from homegrown retail brands

Saudi retail trends shaping 2025 influence how UAE shoppers choose their favorite brands
Dubai: Saudi consumers are voting with their wallets — and the results say a lot about what Gulf residents really value.
A new YouGov study on the Most Persuasive Brands in Saudi Arabia (October 2025) highlights how local loyalty, influencer trust, and smart storytelling are reshaping buying behavior across the Kingdom — trends that are now echoing across the wider GCC, including the UAE.
Six in ten Saudi consumers prefer buying products made in their own country, according to YouGov’s findings. That preference reflects a deeper regional sentiment — Gulf residents increasingly want brands that feel homegrown, relatable, and aligned with local culture.
In the UAE, this pattern is already visible: locally rooted brands in food delivery, finance, and retail are gaining traction because they “speak the language” of the market — literally and culturally.
For Dubai-based businesses, this shift signals a clear takeaway: local identity sells. Whether through Arabic branding, community-focused campaigns, or regional partnerships, the Gulf’s shoppers are rewarding brands that reflect their lifestyle and values.
The report also finds that more Saudi consumers trust products endorsed by influencers than those who don’t.
That trust gap is significant — and it’s growing. It shows that consumers across the region are no longer just buying products; they’re buying personal recommendations and authenticity.
For brands, that means traditional ad spending alone won’t cut it. Campaigns featuring credible personalities or creators with real cultural resonance are far more persuasive.
For UAE marketers, the implication is simple: invest in story-driven influencer collaborations, not one-off endorsements. Consumers are savvy — they know when a partnership feels real or forced.
While YouGov’s full brand rankings weren’t publicly detailed, the strongest performing categories in the KSA survey were tech, telecom, e-commerce, and financial services.
These sectors scored high across awareness, consideration, and purchase intent — showing that brands built on convenience, innovation, and transparency are the most persuasive.
That aligns closely with what’s happening in the UAE. Consumers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are showing similar habits — leaning toward digital-first brands that simplify daily life, from online groceries and mobile payments to AI-driven banking apps.
For consumers, this evolution means more personalized products, better online experiences, and marketing that actually connects.
For brands, it’s a wake-up call to rethink persuasion — not as loud advertising, but as earned trust.
YouGov’s data suggests that the next generation of Gulf brands won’t just compete on price or status — they’ll compete on credibility and cultural connection.
Bottom line? Saudi Arabia’s most persuasive brands are setting the tone for the region. They’re local, authentic, and digitally fluent — and that’s exactly the formula working across the UAE, too.
Whether you’re a shopper, a startup, or a marketer in Dubai, this is the direction the Gulf’s brand loyalty is headed: real voices, regional pride, and meaningful engagement.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox