Why Saudi shoppers love buying from homegrown retail brands

For Dubai-based businesses, this shift signals a clear takeaway: local identity sells. Whether through Arabic branding, community-focused campaigns, or regional partnerships, the Gulf’s shoppers are rewarding brands that reflect their lifestyle and values.

In the UAE, this pattern is already visible: locally rooted brands in food delivery, finance, and retail are gaining traction because they “speak the language” of the market — literally and culturally.

Six in ten Saudi consumers prefer buying products made in their own country, according to YouGov’s findings. That preference reflects a deeper regional sentiment — Gulf residents increasingly want brands that feel homegrown, relatable, and aligned with local culture.

A new YouGov study on the Most Persuasive Brands in Saudi Arabia (October 2025) highlights how local loyalty, influencer trust, and smart storytelling are reshaping buying behavior across the Kingdom — trends that are now echoing across the wider GCC, including the UAE.

Dubai: Saudi consumers are voting with their wallets — and the results say a lot about what Gulf residents really value.

That aligns closely with what’s happening in the UAE. Consumers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are showing similar habits — leaning toward digital-first brands that simplify daily life, from online groceries and mobile payments to AI-driven banking apps.

While YouGov’s full brand rankings weren’t publicly detailed, the strongest performing categories in the KSA survey were tech, telecom, e-commerce, and financial services. These sectors scored high across awareness, consideration, and purchase intent — showing that brands built on convenience, innovation, and transparency are the most persuasive.

For UAE marketers, the implication is simple: invest in story-driven influencer collaborations, not one-off endorsements. Consumers are savvy — they know when a partnership feels real or forced.

That trust gap is significant — and it’s growing. It shows that consumers across the region are no longer just buying products; they’re buying personal recommendations and authenticity.

Bottom line? Saudi Arabia’s most persuasive brands are setting the tone for the region. They’re local, authentic, and digitally fluent — and that’s exactly the formula working across the UAE, too.

For consumers, this evolution means more personalized products, better online experiences, and marketing that actually connects. For brands, it’s a wake-up call to rethink persuasion — not as loud advertising, but as earned trust.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.