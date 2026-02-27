M&S not leaving the Philippines: British retailer names new franchise partner in major growth pivot

British fashion giant Marks and Spencer announces new Philippine franchise
Manila: British retail icon Marks & Spencer (M&S) is not exiting the Philippines — but it is ending a decades-long partnership and moving to a new franchise operator as part of an ambitious regional growth strategy.
The clarification comes after the Tantoco family-led SSI Group announced it would shut down all M&S stores in the country by May this year, sparking speculation that the British brand was pulling out of the market.
But M&S headquarters in London quickly dispelled those concerns.
“After over 20 years of partnership with the SSI Group, we have made the decision to transition to a new franchise partner to support our ambitious growth plans in the region. Our contract with SSI will end in May 2026, we thank them for their partnership,” an M&S spokesperson said in an emailed statement Thursday, as per the Inquirer.
The company emphasized that the shift is strategic — not a retreat.
M&S said its objective is to build a trusted global brand by bringing “the best of M&S” to customers around the world.
“We remain committed to the Philippines and the growth opportunity in the region,” the retailer told the Manila-based daily.
The British fashion and lifestyle brand, which has operated in the Philippine market for 40 years, signalled that more details are coming.
It said updates on its expansion and long-term growth plans would be shared “in due course.”
For Filipino shoppers, the message is clear: M&S is staying — but under new management, and with bigger ambitions.