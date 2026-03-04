GOLD/FOREX
Kuwait

Kuwait arrests two over videos mocking armed forces and air defence efforts

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Supplied / For illustrative purposes only

Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of two individuals accused of publishing videos on social media that mocked and belittled the Kuwaiti Armed Forces and undermined the efforts of the country’s air defence system.

In a statement, the ministry said the suspects had circulated visual content containing ridicule and disparaging remarks about the armed forces, describing the material as harmful to national institutions. 

Authorities confirmed that legal action will be taken against the individuals in accordance with the country’s laws governing public order and the misuse of digital platforms.

The ministry also said that another individual had been detained for using a social media account to post content that offended and harmed Kuwait’s international relations, in addition to publishing images of leaders of organisations classified as terrorist groups. 

Officials did not disclose further details about the identities of those involved or the platforms used.

The Ministry of Interior stressed that the law would be applied firmly against anyone found to have violated regulations, particularly under the current circumstances. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
