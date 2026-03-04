Turkey warns Iran after Nato downs missile near its airspace

Ankara said the ballistic munition was detected travelling through Iraqi and Syrian airspace before heading toward Turkey , where Nato air and missile defence assets stationed in the eastern Mediterranean destroyed it before it could enter Turkish territory.

Fragments from the interceptor missile later fell in the Dortyol district of Hatay province in southern Turkey, officials said, adding that there were no casualties or damage reported.

“Any steps necessary to defend our territory and airspace will be taken decisively and without hesitation,” the statement said, adding that Ankara reserves the right to respond to any hostile actions directed at the country.

The warning comes as Iran has launched waves of missiles and drones across the Gulf region in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes, targeting infrastructure and military sites in several countries.

He noted that many Gulf countries had tried to prevent the conflict and had not allowed their territory or airspace to be used for attacks on Iran.

“The underlying strategy seems to be: ‘If I am going to sink, I will take the region down with me,’” he said.

