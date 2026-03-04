Age: 56

Born: Mashhad, Iran (1969)

Family: Second son of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Education: Studied Islamic theology at the Qom seminary, Iran’s main Shiite clerical centre

War service: Joined the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) during the final years of the Iran-Iraq War in the late 1980s

Power behind the scenes: For years worked inside the Office of the Supreme Leader, acting as a key gatekeeper around his father and building influence within the regime

Security ties: Known to have close links with the Revolutionary Guards, one of the most powerful institutions in Iran’s political system

Political influence: Accused by critics of playing a role in election management and the suppression of protests, particularly after the disputed 2009 election

Public profile: Rarely appears in public and has never held a formal government post, but is widely seen as a powerful figure inside Iran’s leadership