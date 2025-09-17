GOLD/FOREX
Bahrain King orders passport renewal for citizens stripped of Kuwaiti nationality

Move seen as step to safeguard family unity and social cohesion, ensure travel freedom

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Twitter/@BNA/file

Dubai: Bahraini citizens who recently lost their Kuwaiti nationality have been granted renewed Bahraini passports following a royal directive by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The Bahrain News Agency reported that the order ensures all affected citizens can travel freely and maintain essential rights tied to mobility and identification.

The government emphasised that the move underscores King Hamad’s commitment to preserving family unity and social cohesion at a time of uncertainty for those caught between citizenship laws.

Officials said the decision reflects a humanitarian approach, placing family stability and national solidarity at the forefront of the kingdom’s policies.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

