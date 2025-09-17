Bahrain King orders passport renewal for citizens stripped of Kuwaiti nationality

Move seen as step to safeguard family unity and social cohesion, ensure travel freedom
Dubai: Bahraini citizens who recently lost their Kuwaiti nationality have been granted renewed Bahraini passports following a royal directive by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.
The Bahrain News Agency reported that the order ensures all affected citizens can travel freely and maintain essential rights tied to mobility and identification.
Following King Hamad’s directives, passports have been renewed for all Bahraini citizens who recently had their Kuwaiti citizenship revoked, to enable them to travel freely.
The government emphasised that the move underscores King Hamad’s commitment to preserving family unity and social cohesion at a time of uncertainty for those caught between citizenship laws.
Officials said the decision reflects a humanitarian approach, placing family stability and national solidarity at the forefront of the kingdom’s policies.
