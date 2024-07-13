Dubai: Bahrain’s highest court has disqualified a member of parliament for failing to disclose his foreign citizenship.

The Seventh Court of Cassation made this decision after it was revealed that Mohammed Rafiq Al Hussaini, representing Muharraq’s first district, held dual citizenship, contrary to Bahrain’s constitutional stipulations.

This ruling came after the Directorate of Nationality, Passports, and Residence Affairs appealed with evidence of Al Husseini's failure to disclose his foreign nationality during his candidacy.

According to Article 57(a) of the Bahraini Constitution, members of the Council of Representatives must exclusively possess Bahraini nationality, a regulation aimed at ensuring loyalty and dedication solely to the Kingdom.