Abu Dhabi is gearing up to celebrate the 54th Union Day on December 2, 2025, as the Abu Dhabi City Municipality adorns the capital’s streets and surrounding areas with thousands of flags and intricate geometric and light formations. The decorations mark the official start of preparations for the 54th Union Day festivities and help spread an atmosphere of joy on this cherished national occasion, which embodies the spirit of unity and belonging among Emiratis and residents alike.