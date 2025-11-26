Diverse light displays feature ornaments, and national slogans
Abu Dhabi is gearing up to celebrate the 54th Union Day on December 2, 2025, as the Abu Dhabi City Municipality adorns the capital’s streets and surrounding areas with thousands of flags and intricate geometric and light formations. The decorations mark the official start of preparations for the 54th Union Day festivities and help spread an atmosphere of joy on this cherished national occasion, which embodies the spirit of unity and belonging among Emiratis and residents alike.
Municipal teams have completed the installation of various light formations featuring illuminations, ornaments, and patriotic phrases that highlight the historic significance of the day that united the Emirates under one flag and laid the foundation for one of the most successful union models in the Arab world.
The municipality ensured that all decorative elements harmonise with the surrounding streets and public squares and comply with safety standards for both vehicles and pedestrians. The decorations were also produced using high-quality, eco-friendly materials capable of withstanding different weather conditions.
The Abu Dhabi City Municipality emphasised its commitment to sustainability by reusing decoration units for future national occasions. After the display period ends, the units are dismantled and stored in designated warehouses, helping preserve resources and enhance operational efficiency.
The lighting design plan features geometric shapes inspired by national identity symbols in the colors of the UAE flag, along with celebratory phrases and lines from the national anthem. The designs combine Islamic and modern artistic elements, creating an aesthetic blend that expresses pride in this special occasion.
The number 54 appears prominently across many illuminated panels, alongside falcon sculptures symbolising courage and determination. Flashing light units have also been incorporated to enhance the visual appeal of the installations.
The decorations extend across numerous streets throughout Abu Dhabi Island, including the Corniche, bridges, and roundabouts, reaching the mainland areas such as Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Khalifa City, Shakhbout City, Bani Yas, Al Mafraq, Al Shahama, and Al Samha.
The “54th Union Day Team” has announced this year’s nationwide celebrations under the theme “United,” inviting everyone who considers the UAE their home to take part in the community activities, experiences, and events that will be held across the seven emirates.
This year’s celebrations aim to bring people together through a shared spirit of connection, belonging, and national pride.
The Union Day Team has also worked to empower communities to participate in the festivities by providing, through the official website, inspirational celebration guides and suggestions for engaging activities to encourage everyone to learn, explore, and celebrate together within their communities.
The team explained that the official playlist of Union Day songs is available on the Union Day YouTube channel, which features a selection of songs that express joy, pride, and a deep sense of belonging on this national occasion. They added that the schedule of official events taking place across the UAE from late November until early December will soon be published on the Union Day website.
The team stated that Union Day celebrations in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will include broadcasting the official 54th Union Day ceremony in several celebration zones, including Khalifa City, Al Falah City, and Al Shamkha City, as well as in a number of Abu Dhabi majlises: Al Hawashem Majlis, Al Khatem Majlis, Khalifa City Majlis, Al Shawamekh Majlis, Shakhbout City Majlis, and Al Shamkha Majlis.
In Al Dhafra Region, the ceremony will be broadcast in the Public Park in Zayed City, Liwa Oasis, Al Shabhanah Park in Al Sila, Al Haraat Park in Bida Mutawa, the Public Park on Dalma Island, Zayed Al Khair Park in Ghayathi, and Mohammed Al Falahi Al Yasi Majlis.
In Al Ain, the broadcast will be available near Al Ain International Airport, as well as in Al Tuwaia Majlis, Al Masoudi Majlis, Al Foah Majlis, and Al Maqam Majlis.
The team added that people in the Emirate of Dubai can celebrate and watch the live broadcast of the official ceremony at several locations including Al Khawaneej, Global Village, and Dubai Festival City Mall.
In Sharjah, the ceremony will be shown at Al Siyouh Park and Al Qarayen Park; in Ajman, at Ajman Marina, Al Jurf Family Park, and Al Warqa Public Park; in Umm Al Quwain, at the Creek Waterfront; in Ras Al Khaimah, along Al Qawasim Corniche and at the Flagpole Plaza; and in Fujairah, at Umbrella Beach.
The team confirmed that audiences across the United Arab Emirates will be able to watch the live broadcast of the official 54th Union Day ceremony, which will be aired on national television channels and streamed online through the Union Day digital platforms.
They emphasised that this year’s celebrations are designed to be accessible to everyone, ensuring that citizens, residents, and visitors can come together to honor the UAE’s journey of unity, its achievements, and its shared aspirations for the future.
The team concluded by encouraging the public to follow the official Union Day channels for the latest updates, event schedules, and details on community activities taking place across all emirates.
