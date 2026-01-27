UAE media delegation to visit Kuwait in February

Following the directives of the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to celebrate the close ties with Kuwait, and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as the guidance of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, a UAE media delegation will visit Kuwait in early February. Organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC), the visit highlights the longstanding relations between the two countries and will feature the ‘UAE-Kuwait Media Celebration’, attended by Abdulrahman Al Mutairi, Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs of Kuwait.