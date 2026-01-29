Dubai launches family-focused digital platform Dubai+

He added: “The launch of Dubai+, combined with the rapid development of our media ecosystem, and sustained support for film and creative industries, is set to further strengthen Dubai’s position at the forefront of global digital media and the creative economy.”

Emphasising the strategic role of media, Sheikh Ahmed said: “We believe media is a strategic force that shapes awareness, supports development and builds trust. Our approach is rooted in driving innovation, advancing skills and capabilities, and strengthening partnerships that turn ideas into real impact.”

Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council , has approved the launch of Dubai+, a new family-oriented digital media platform, as part of wider efforts to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for digital media and the creative economy.

Highlighting the next phase of development, Mona Al Marri said: “In the next phase, we will closely monitor and evaluate the progress of strategic initiatives to ensure swift implementation and measurable positive outcomes across the sector.”

On the sidelines of the meeting, Sheikh Ahmed reviewed the latest external broadcast technologies used by Dubai Media and its partners, including systems introduced in the Middle East for the first time.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, presented the outcomes of the second edition of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, as well as the results of the Hatta Winter initiative under the #DubaiDestinations campaign.

The meeting, attended by Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Council, also reviewed national and community campaigns delivered by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office.

Members were briefed on the upcoming UAE -- Kuwait Media Celebration being organised by the Dubai Press Club, an initiative that builds on the deep historical and fraternal ties between the two countries and highlights the media’s role in strengthening Arab cultural and professional cooperation.

The Council also reviewed plans to enhance local production capabilities and promote cinema as an art form and cultural expression. Samr Al Marzooqi, Director of Films and Production at the Dubai Media Council, outlined upcoming initiatives aimed at supporting the film sector through programmes that invest in creative and economic growth while showcasing Emirati and international talent.

