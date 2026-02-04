Mohammed bin Rashid reviews Dubai Loop and Glydways mobility projects

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed the Dubai Loop and Glydways projects, two future mobility initiatives led by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA). The projects aim to reinforce Dubai’s global leadership in smart and sustainable mobility, strengthen the public transport ecosystem, and deliver advanced solutions for first- and last-mile journeys.



During his visit to the RTA stand at the World Governments Summit 2026, accompanied by Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, on the two projects, their technical components, and their role in advancing an integrated transport ecosystem supported by innovation and future technologies.