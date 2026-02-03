Mohammed bin Rashid visits media centre, operations & cybersecurity centre at World Governments Summit 2026

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, visited the media centre and the operations and cybersecurity centre at the World Governments Summit 2026, which commenced today in Dubai and runs through to 5 February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments.’