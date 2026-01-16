GOLD/FOREX
World Government Summit 2026: Who is attending, what to expect

35 heads of state, 150 governments and 500 ministers set to attend Dubai summit

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez are among those expected to attend the WGS 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Dubai will host the World Government Summit 2026 from February 3 to 5, bringing together more than 6,000 leaders, ministers, CEOs and experts from around the world.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation, said on Friday that this will be the largest edition in the Summit’s history, with record global participation.

35 heads of state, 150 governments

More than 35 heads of state and government will attend, along with delegations from over 150 countries and more than 500 ministers.

Leaders confirmed include:

  • King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan

  • Guy Parmelin, President of Switzerland

  • Daniel Noboa, President of Ecuador

  • Alar Karis, President of Estonia

  • Vjosa Osmani, President of Kosovo

  • Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait

Among heads of government attending:

  • Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain

  • Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania

  • Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt

  • Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

  • Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica

Prime ministers from Spain, Albania, Georgia, Bhutan, Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda will also be present.

Why this year is different

Al Gergawi said 2026 will be the biggest and most global edition since the Summit began in 2013.

He said the Summit has grown from a small regional meeting into a major global platform for governments and businesses. For the first time, the UAE will host the World Laureates Summit alongside WGS.

This will bring together winners of:

  • Nobel Prize

  • Turing Award

  • Fields Medal

  • Wolf Prize

Top scientists, including Michael Levitt, Steven Chu and Kip Thorne, will take part. They will discuss how science can help governments solve problems in health, climate, technology and education.

Big names from global business

CEOs and leaders from major companies will attend, including:

  • Airbus

  • IBM

  • Alibaba

  • Ericsson

  • Google DeepMind

  • BYD

  • Canva

  • Kempinski

  • Four Seasons

Aviation, tourism, logistics, AI, retail and finance will all be strongly represented.

What will be discussed

The agenda includes:

  • Artificial intelligence

  • Aviation and future travel

  • Tourism and hospitality

  • Trade and logistics

  • Education

  • Healthcare

  • Sustainable cities

  • Investment and economic growth

There will be 24 global forums, 35 high-level meetings and more than 300 sessions.

Global organisations attending

International bodies such as the IMF, World Bank, OECD, IFC, OPEC Fund and Arab Monetary Fund will take part.

This gives the Summit strong influence over global economic and development discussions.

Awards for global excellence

Four major awards will be presented:

  • Best Minister Award

  • Most Reformed Government Award

  • Dubai International Best Practices Award

  • Global Teacher Prize

