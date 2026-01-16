WGS 2026: Dubai set to host one of the world’s most high-level summits in 2026

Presidents, CEOs and policymakers to converge in Dubai for a high-stakes global dialogue
Dubai: Dubai will host the largest edition of the World Governments Summit (WGS) in its history in 2026, with 35 heads of state and government confirmed to attend, according to Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation.
Speaking at the WGS 2026 Dialogue, Al Gergawi said the scale and diversity of participation reflected the growing global relevance of the Summit as a platform for shaping the future of governance.
“WGS 2026 will be the largest edition in the history of the Summit, with the participation of 35 heads of state and government, more than 20 international organisations, and hundreds of private sector leaders,” Al Gergawi said.
He added that the Summit continues to serve as a global platform for dialogue on how governments can improve quality of life amid rapid technological, economic and social change.
