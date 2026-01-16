GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UPDATE

WGS 2026: Dubai set to host one of the world’s most high-level summits in 2026

Presidents, CEOs and policymakers to converge in Dubai for a high-stakes global dialogue

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Global leaders to gather in Dubai for high-stakes policy dialogue
Global leaders to gather in Dubai for high-stakes policy dialogue
Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai will host the largest edition of the World Governments Summit (WGS) in its history in 2026, with 35 heads of state and government confirmed to attend, according to Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation.

Speaking at the WGS 2026 Dialogue, Al Gergawi said the scale and diversity of participation reflected the growing global relevance of the Summit as a platform for shaping the future of governance.

“WGS 2026 will be the largest edition in the history of the Summit, with the participation of 35 heads of state and government, more than 20 international organisations, and hundreds of private sector leaders,” Al Gergawi said.

He added that the Summit continues to serve as a global platform for dialogue on how governments can improve quality of life amid rapid technological, economic and social change.

Related Topics:
Dubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs

Record crowds attend Dubai’s 1 Billion Followers Summit

2m read
Lara Trump said authenticity remains central to influence in today’s social media landscape, which she believes is why many people gravitate towards Donald Trump. “He is authentic to the core - who he is in front of the camera is who he is behind the camera. There’s no two ways about it.”

Lara Trump in Dubai responds to Trump 2028 speculation

4m read
Out of more than 177,000 submissions from around the world, ten creators have been selected.

MrBeast announces 10 winners to fly to Ghana

3m read
With a combined reach of 3.5 billion followers, the world's largest creator event is taking over Dubai. See who’s there and what’s being announced.

Why the world’s biggest creators are heading to Dubai

3m read