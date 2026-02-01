GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE President attends World Laureates Summit in Dubai

President reaffirms UAE's commitment to investing in education and scientific research

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
World Laureates Summit opened in Dubai, bringing together more than 150 scientists and participants
World Laureates Summit opened in Dubai, bringing together more than 150 scientists and participants

Dubai: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today attended the World Laureates Summit in Dubai, a gathering that brings together more than 100 Nobel laureates and recipients of leading international scientific honours. 

Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the UAE is committed to further investing in education and scientific research to drive future-focused progress and advance global prosperity. 

In a post on X, Sheikh Mohamed said he had joined Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the summit, where laureates and scientists convened “in the spirit of cooperation to discuss collective solutions to global challenges”.

He added that, recognising the critical role of innovation and knowledge exchange, the UAE would continue to prioritise education and research as drivers of long-term progress.

 The World Laureates Summit opened today in Dubai, bringing together more than 150 scientists and participants, including Nobel Prize laureates and recipients of the world’s most prestigious scientific awards, alongside leaders of research institutions and policymakers from around the globe. 

Held in parallel with the World Governments Summit 2026, the World Laureates Summit creates a rare platform where scientific knowledge and global decision-making converge, reinforcing the central role of basic science in addressing humanity’s most complex challenges. 

Organised in partnership between the World Governments Summit and the World Laureates Association, the Summit is among the largest and most distinguished scientific gatherings globally, defined by the exceptional stature of its participants. 

Day One features the Opening Ceremony and the Mobius Forum, including the AI Science Forum, Transformational Technologies Forum, New Energy Forum, and Scientific Discovery Forum.

The event mirrors the UAE’s vision of science and knowledge as fundamental forces in creating a more advanced and sustainable world. 

Related Topics:
UAEDubaiSheikh Mohammed bin Zayed

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today met with Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Defence of the State of Kuwait.

Sheikh Hamdan attends UAE-Kuwait Media Forum

3m read
.

Dancing robots draw crowds in Davos

1m read
Global leaders to gather in Dubai for high-stakes policy dialogue.

WGS 2026 to be biggest yet, says Gergawi

2m read
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Sheikh Mansoor attends World Safety Summit in Dubai

2m read