Sheikh Mohammed to honour Great Arab Minds laureates at Museum of Future

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, will recognise six distinguished laureates on Thursday, January 15, at the Museum of the Future during the annual Great Arab Minds Award ceremony.
The event marks the third year of what has become the Arab world's most significant recognition program for outstanding achievement. Attendees will include the recipients' families, academics, diplomatic officials, scientists, and specialists from various fields. Committee members who oversee the initiative and its six award categories will also participate, alongside media representatives from local, regional, and international outlets.
This year's honourees represent excellence across six disciplines:
Natural Sciences: Professor Majid Chergui
Engineering and Technology: Professor Abbas El Gamal
Medicine: Dr. Nabil Seidah
Economics: Professor Badi Hani
Architecture and Design: Dr. Suad Amiry
Literature and Arts: Professor Charbel Dagher
Often referred to as the "Arab Nobel," the award celebrates exceptional contributions to fields that drive human advancement and civilization. Beyond recognition, it aims to inspire the laureates' continued work while providing Arab youth with exemplary role models in medicine, science, economics, engineering, architecture, and the arts.
The Museum of the Future once again serves as both the ceremony location and the initiative's official headquarters. The venue also houses a permanent research center designed to expand the impact and reach of the laureates' scholarly, creative, and intellectual contributions.
Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the initiative's Higher Committee, described the program as comprehensive recognition of Arab achievement in knowledge, science, and creativity, along with its contributions to societal advancement and human civilization.
"The Great Arab Minds initiative does more than honor exceptional individuals, it showcases their achievements and encourages governments, sectors, and institutions to invest in their research, innovation, and creative work," Al Gergawi stated.
He added that the initiative, guided by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's vision, continues to spotlight distinguished Arabs who have achieved global recognition in their fields. Their accomplishments serve as inspiration for millions of young people throughout the region, motivating them to transform ideas into reality and strengthen Arab contributions to knowledge, research, culture, and development.
The ceremony represents a significant milestone for an award that has established itself as a premier platform for celebrating Arab achievement and demonstrating the region's intellectual and creative potential to the world.
