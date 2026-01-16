GOLD/FOREX
“Let governments pay, not companies”: Nobel Laureate’s blunt message in Dubai

Dubai to host World Laureates Summit amid World Government Summit this year

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
The World Governments Summit 2026, taking place from February 3 to 5, will bring together heads of state, ministers, CEOs, international organisations and now Nobel Laureates.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Professor Roger Kornberg, also the Chairman of the World Laureates Association, said companies focus on short-term profit, while basic science can take 10, 20, or more years to show results.

He shared these comments during the World Government Summit event, during which Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs in the UAE, and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation, confirmed Dubai will host the World Laureate’s Summit alongside WGS2026 this year.

The World Laureates Association (WLA), which brings together nearly 200 of the world’s most awarded scientists, will take part in WGS for the first time, creating a new platform for direct dialogue among scientists, governments and business leaders.

The move is aimed at helping governments use science and research to solve real-world problems, from healthcare and climate change to artificial intelligence and education.

“Only governments, with a long-term interest in improving the human condition, can support this kind of research,” he said. Professor Kornberg added, “If governments want solutions to future problems, they must invest in basic science today.”

He stressed that bringing scientists together with governments at WGS is important because: Scientists explain what is possible, governments decide what to fund and support, and together, they can turn discovery into real impact.

Professor Kornberg said the gathering will be a historic moment. “On February 3, the World Laureates Summit and the World Governments Summit will come together in a historic dialogue between scientists, policymakers and industry leaders,” Kornberg said.

He said nearly 80 Nobel Prize winners, along with Turing Award and Fields Medal recipients, are part of the WLA network.

Science to shape future policies

Kornberg said governments play a key role in supporting scientific research and turning discoveries into real benefits for society.

“Many of the biggest breakthroughs in history came from basic science,” he said. “Governments have a special responsibility to support this work for the long-term benefit of humanity.”

The World Laureates Summit will run over three days alongside WGS. Sessions will focus on AI, new technologies, modern medicine, genetics and education.

Organisers said the discussions will be designed to be easy to understand, even for non-scientists, and focused on practical impact.

AI and data hub in Dubai

Kornberg also said the WLA plans to set up an AI network for scientists and a blockchain-based data centre in Dubai, with the support of the Dubai Government.

The World Governments Summit 2026, taking place from February 3 to 5, will bring together heads of state, ministers, CEOs, international organisations and now Nobel Laureates, strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for future-focused leadership.

