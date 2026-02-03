GOLD/FOREX
Nobel laureates’ World Laureates Association opens office in Dubai

Roger Kornberg and Omar Al Olama announce move at World Government Summit

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
Delegates arrive on the opening day of World Government Summit. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulfl News
Dubai has added another global knowledge institution to its growing ecosystem with the opening of an office of the World Laureates Association (WLA), announced on the sidelines of the World Government Summit (WGS).

The announcement was made by Roger D. Kornberg, the 2006 Nobel laureate in Chemistry and Chairman of the WLA, alongside Omar Sultan Al Olama, the UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

WLA is a non-profit, non-governmental international organisation. It was founded in 2017 in Hong Kong by Roger Kornberg, the late Prof. Richard Lerner (1994 Wolf Prize in Chemistry), Barry Sharpless (2001 and 2022 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry), Michael Levitt (2013 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry), Kurt Würtrich (2002 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry).

It is one of the largest organisations in the world for laureates having achieved the Nobel Prize, Wolf Prize, Lasker Award, Turing Award, MacArthur Fellowship and Fields Medal. The Association is dedicated to promoting excellence in science and navigating scientific development through the expertise of its members in disciplines such as chemistry, physics, medical science, economics, computer science and mathematics.

