Abu Dhabi Sustainability Summit 2026 to convene global leaders

Global leaders head to Abu Dhabi to shape energy, finance and AI systems
Dubai: Abu Dhabi will host the ADSW Summit 2026 in January, bringing together world leaders, investors and innovators to push forward coordinated action on energy, finance, food, water and emerging technologies at a time of rising global uncertainty.
The summit will take place on January 13 and 14 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. It serves as the anchor event of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and is being positioned as a platform to align policy, capital and innovation across interconnected systems.
The 2026 theme, The Nexus of Next All Systems Go, reflects a focus on how energy systems, financial markets, food supply chains and technology can work together to deliver measurable outcomes.
The agenda is designed to move beyond discussion and towards implementation, with more than 100 speakers and over 30 dedicated sessions planned across two days.
Sessions will include keynote addresses, panels and fireside discussions covering global energy transformation, food and water security, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in reshaping economic systems. Each day will also feature a leadership segment bringing together heads of state and senior government officials, with further announcements on attendees expected closer to the event.
Confirmed speakers include Mariam Almheiri, Head of International Affairs at the Presidential Court and Managing Director of 2pointZero, and Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy. International participation will include Olli Rehn, Olafur Grímsson, and senior executives from global energy and investment firms.
Industry leaders expected in Abu Dhabi include Patrick Pouyanné, Ignacio Galán, Talal Al Dhiyebi, and James Rothschild. The speaker line-up also spans technology, climate finance and public engagement, reflecting the summit’s cross-sector ambition.
Beyond the summit, ADSW 2026 will host a packed agenda of related events, including the IRENA Assembly, the World Future Energy Summit, the Zayed Sustainability Prize awards, and forums focused on climate finance, hydrogen, youth engagement and the Global South. Together, these events are intended to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s strategy of pairing policy leadership with investment and innovation to address long-term sustainability challenges.
