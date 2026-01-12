GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 kicks off with IRENA meetings

Masdar highlights milestones at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Global leaders unite at ADSW 2026 for renewable energy initiatives
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2026 opened yesterday under the theme “An Integrated Launch Towards the Future”, bringing together world leaders, ministers, investors, and experts to advance global renewable energy and sustainability initiatives.

IRENA Assembly draws 1,500 officials

Hosted by Masdar, the event runs until January,15 and began with the 16th Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the first major international energy meeting of the year. About 1,500 ministers and senior officials from IRENA’s 171 member states, along with CEOs, investors, and youth representatives, are attending to shape priorities for global energy cooperation in 2026.

Discussions at the Assembly focus on regional energy transitions, power grids, digital innovation, AI, sustainable aviation fuel, green manufacturing, and agri-food systems, alongside strategies to mobilise finance for clean energy.

Masdar’s achievements and growth

Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi highlighted the company’s two-decade leadership in renewable energy, noting it has reached the halfway mark toward its 100 GW production target by 2030, with $15 billion in committed investments in 2025 across more than 40 countries.

Global leaders push for energy transition

IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera called for a global campaign to unlock the full potential of renewable energy, citing geopolitical shifts and climate threats that threaten energy resilience.

Bojan Kumer, President of the 15th IRENA Assembly, and Betty Soto, incoming Assembly President, emphasised IRENA’s role in fostering international cooperation and advancing a fair, inclusive energy transition.

Technology, forums, and key events

ADSW 2026 also features the Blue Economy Forum, AI-powered engagement tools, and the Sustainability Week Smart Technology Centre, showcasing innovations in energy, water, and digital solutions.

Key highlights include the 17th Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards, the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit, the World Future Energy Summit, and initiatives to strengthen finance, cross-sector collaboration, and global sustainability partnerships.

A global platform for sustainability

With more than 50,000 participants expected across the week, ADSW continues to serve as a global platform for policy, innovation, and actionable solutions to accelerate the clean energy transition and sustainable development.

Week highlights

  • Opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

  • 17th Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony – 13 January

  • Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit – 13–14 January

  • World Future Energy Summit – 13–15 January

  • Youth for Sustainability Centre and Forum

  • Blue Economy Forum – 15 January

  • Annual meeting of the Global Climate Finance Centre – 15 January

  • Green Hydrogen Summit – 15 January

  • Zayed Sustainability Prize Investor Connect initiative – 15 January

UAEAbu Dhabi

