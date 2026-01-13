ADSW Summit 2026 set with 100+ global speakers

Global leaders converge in Abu Dhabi for ADSW Summit 2026
The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit 2026, running for two days at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), will feature over 100 speakers and more than 30 specialised sessions.
The summit unites leaders from governments, industries, investors and innovators to strengthen collaboration and accelerate sustainable progress.
Key themes include transforming global energy systems, achieving water and food security, protecting nature, and exploring the impact of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.
The programme features keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive dialogues designed to help leaders in energy, business, and technology identify high-impact solutions and forge sustainable partnerships. Each day will also host a leaders’ session, bringing together global figures to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities in sustainable development.
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 continues until January 15, under the theme: “A Fully Integrated Launch Towards the Future.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox