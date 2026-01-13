GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President welcomes world leaders and global experts at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit 2026

ADSW 2026 runs until January 15 under the theme 'The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go'

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE President welcomes world leaders and global experts at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit 2026
X/@MohamedBinZayed

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday welcomed world leaders and global experts to the opening of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit 2026, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to international collaboration on sustainable development.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Sheikh Mohamed said the two-day summit aims to foster “collaboration and dialogue” to help shape a more sustainable future.

“Reflecting our longstanding efforts to build bridges of partnership between nations, the UAE is committed to working with the international community in fostering lasting progress and achieving shared solutions for a better tomorrow,” he said.

Global leaders convene in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit 2026 officially opened at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi as the flagship event of the week-long sustainability platform.

The two-day summit brings together heads of state, prime ministers and senior government officials, alongside business leaders, investors, innovators and sustainability experts from around the world.

Focus on energy, food security and AI

The summit’s programme features more than 100 speakers across over 30 sessions, aimed at unifying efforts among governments, industries and investors to accelerate sustainable progress.

Key discussions will centre on the transformation of global energy systems, food, nature and water security, as well as the growing impact of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies on sustainable development.

Sessions include keynote speeches, panel discussions and fireside chats, providing a platform for energy, business and technology leaders to identify practical solutions and build long-term partnerships.

Leadership segments and week-long programme

Each day of the summit includes a dedicated Leadership Segment, bringing together global decision-makers to address pressing challenges and emerging opportunities in sustainability.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 runs until January 15 under the theme “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go”, highlighting the need to mobilise collective action across the energy, finance, technology and community sectors.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Global leaders unite at ADSW 2026 for renewable energy initiatives

World leaders gather in UAE for Sustainability Week

2m read
ADSW brings together a unique mixture of policy makers, industry specialists, technology pioneers and the next generation of sustainability leaders

ADSW kicks off with IRENA meetings

4m read
ADSW 2026 sets out a roadmap to advance global progress

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 kicks off tomorrow

3m read
Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025 highlights future economic transformations

Sheikh Khaled attends opening of Abu Dhabi Finance Week

2m read