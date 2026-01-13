UAE President welcomes world leaders and global experts at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit 2026

ADSW 2026 runs until January 15 under the theme 'The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go'
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday welcomed world leaders and global experts to the opening of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit 2026, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to international collaboration on sustainable development.
In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Sheikh Mohamed said the two-day summit aims to foster “collaboration and dialogue” to help shape a more sustainable future.
“Reflecting our longstanding efforts to build bridges of partnership between nations, the UAE is committed to working with the international community in fostering lasting progress and achieving shared solutions for a better tomorrow,” he said.
The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit 2026 officially opened at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi as the flagship event of the week-long sustainability platform.
The two-day summit brings together heads of state, prime ministers and senior government officials, alongside business leaders, investors, innovators and sustainability experts from around the world.
The summit’s programme features more than 100 speakers across over 30 sessions, aimed at unifying efforts among governments, industries and investors to accelerate sustainable progress.
Key discussions will centre on the transformation of global energy systems, food, nature and water security, as well as the growing impact of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies on sustainable development.
Sessions include keynote speeches, panel discussions and fireside chats, providing a platform for energy, business and technology leaders to identify practical solutions and build long-term partnerships.
Each day of the summit includes a dedicated Leadership Segment, bringing together global decision-makers to address pressing challenges and emerging opportunities in sustainability.
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 runs until January 15 under the theme “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go”, highlighting the need to mobilise collective action across the energy, finance, technology and community sectors.
