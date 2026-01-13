UAE President welcomes world leaders and global experts at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit 2026

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Sheikh Mohamed said the two-day summit aims to foster “collaboration and dialogue” to help shape a more sustainable future.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday welcomed world leaders and global experts to the opening of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit 2026, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to international collaboration on sustainable development.

“Reflecting our longstanding efforts to build bridges of partnership between nations, the UAE is committed to working with the international community in fostering lasting progress and achieving shared solutions for a better tomorrow,” he said.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 runs until January 15 under the theme “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go”, highlighting the need to mobilise collective action across the energy, finance, technology and community sectors.

Key discussions will centre on the transformation of global energy systems, food, nature and water security, as well as the growing impact of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies on sustainable development.

The summit’s programme features more than 100 speakers across over 30 sessions, aimed at unifying efforts among governments, industries and investors to accelerate sustainable progress.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

