Dubai yachts get sustainable biofuel option at Marina and Creek marinas

New biofuel at Dubai marinas offers yacht owners a lower-carbon way to refuel
Dubai: Sustainable bio yacht fuel is now flowing at two of Dubai’s busiest leisure marinas, giving yacht owners a cleaner refuelling option made from recycled cooking oil and marking a practical shift toward lower-carbon marine activity in the UAE.
Emaar Hospitality Group has begun supplying Sustainable Bio Yacht Fuel at Dubai Marina Yacht Club and Creek Marina Yacht Club through a partnership with UAE-based Lootah Biofuels. The fuel, produced locally from used cooking oil collected from hotels, residences and Emaar’s own developments, is designed for recreational vessels and supplied directly at the marinas.
The new fuel converts waste oil into a marine-grade biodiesel blend, offering an alternative to conventional marine fuel without requiring changes to marina infrastructure. The initiative places both yacht clubs among the early adopters of sustainable biofuel solutions in the Gulf’s leisure marine sector, where emissions have traditionally been harder to address.
“Sustainability is at the heart of how we operate across our Marinas and Hospitality assets. By introducing Sustainable Bio Yacht Fuel, we are giving our members a tangible, responsible choice that aligns with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goals, while setting a new standard for eco-innovation in the leisure marine sector,” said Nicolas Belleton of Emaar Hospitality Group.
The rollout follows a phased operational plan aimed at ensuring fuel quality, supply reliability and consistency across marina operations. Yacht owners and members will be able to access the biofuel at dedicated refuelling points within both marinas, allowing them to adopt the alternative fuel as part of routine operations rather than as a pilot or trial.
Lootah Biofuels will manage the collection, processing and supply of the fuel. The company specialises in biodiesel blends derived from used cooking oil and has positioned its model around circular economy principles, converting local waste streams into energy products.
“This initiative demonstrates how locally sourced waste materials can be transformed into high-value energy solutions, supporting both environmental and operational progress across the UAE,” said Yousif Saeed Lootah, CEO of Lootah Biofuels.
According to the companies, the biofuel delivers meaningful reductions in carbon emissions compared with conventional marine fuel, contributing incrementally to lowering the environmental footprint of leisure boating without disrupting usage patterns.
In its initial phase, refuelling with the sustainable biofuel will take place on a scheduled basis, with any expansion tied to demand and uptake among yacht owners. This measured approach allows marina operators to monitor performance, logistics and customer response before scaling operations more widely.
Dubai Marina Yacht Club already holds Fish Friendly and Clean Marina accreditations, reflecting existing environmental standards at the site. The marina has also introduced an air-to-water system that converts humidity into potable drinking water, which has been supplying captains and crew for the past year.
