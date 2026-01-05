GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

Dubai yachts get sustainable biofuel option at Marina and Creek marinas

New biofuel at Dubai marinas offers yacht owners a lower-carbon way to refuel

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
The introduction of SBYF will follow a phased, operational rollout to ensure logistical reliability, consistent fuel quality, and long-term sustainability across marina operations.
The introduction of SBYF will follow a phased, operational rollout to ensure logistical reliability, consistent fuel quality, and long-term sustainability across marina operations.
Supplied

Dubai: Sustainable bio yacht fuel is now flowing at two of Dubai’s busiest leisure marinas, giving yacht owners a cleaner refuelling option made from recycled cooking oil and marking a practical shift toward lower-carbon marine activity in the UAE.

Emaar Hospitality Group has begun supplying Sustainable Bio Yacht Fuel at Dubai Marina Yacht Club and Creek Marina Yacht Club through a partnership with UAE-based Lootah Biofuels. The fuel, produced locally from used cooking oil collected from hotels, residences and Emaar’s own developments, is designed for recreational vessels and supplied directly at the marinas.

Circular fuel enters the leisure marine sector

The new fuel converts waste oil into a marine-grade biodiesel blend, offering an alternative to conventional marine fuel without requiring changes to marina infrastructure. The initiative places both yacht clubs among the early adopters of sustainable biofuel solutions in the Gulf’s leisure marine sector, where emissions have traditionally been harder to address.

“Sustainability is at the heart of how we operate across our Marinas and Hospitality assets. By introducing Sustainable Bio Yacht Fuel, we are giving our members a tangible, responsible choice that aligns with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goals, while setting a new standard for eco-innovation in the leisure marine sector,” said Nicolas Belleton of Emaar Hospitality Group.

The rollout follows a phased operational plan aimed at ensuring fuel quality, supply reliability and consistency across marina operations. Yacht owners and members will be able to access the biofuel at dedicated refuelling points within both marinas, allowing them to adopt the alternative fuel as part of routine operations rather than as a pilot or trial.

Local waste turned into marine fuel

Lootah Biofuels will manage the collection, processing and supply of the fuel. The company specialises in biodiesel blends derived from used cooking oil and has positioned its model around circular economy principles, converting local waste streams into energy products.

“This initiative demonstrates how locally sourced waste materials can be transformed into high-value energy solutions, supporting both environmental and operational progress across the UAE,” said Yousif Saeed Lootah, CEO of Lootah Biofuels.

According to the companies, the biofuel delivers meaningful reductions in carbon emissions compared with conventional marine fuel, contributing incrementally to lowering the environmental footprint of leisure boating without disrupting usage patterns.

Expansion linked to demand

In its initial phase, refuelling with the sustainable biofuel will take place on a scheduled basis, with any expansion tied to demand and uptake among yacht owners. This measured approach allows marina operators to monitor performance, logistics and customer response before scaling operations more widely.

Dubai Marina Yacht Club already holds Fish Friendly and Clean Marina accreditations, reflecting existing environmental standards at the site. The marina has also introduced an air-to-water system that converts humidity into potable drinking water, which has been supplying captains and crew for the past year.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai Marina

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The ceiling for local petrol prices will be set at June’s levels, or 2.18 riyals (58 cents) per liter of 91 octane.

What UAE fuel prices could look like in 2026?

3m read
The UAE’s Fuel Price Committee revises retail diesel and petrol prices at the end of every month to align with global rates.

UAE petrol, diesel prices for January 2026 announced

1m read
EC Markets hosts celebrity charity golf day

EC Markets hosts celebrity charity golf day

2m read
Service Station Al Ain 938

New ADNOC card offers 15% return on fuel, transport

2m read