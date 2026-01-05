Dubai yachts get sustainable biofuel option at Marina and Creek marinas

The new fuel converts waste oil into a marine-grade biodiesel blend, offering an alternative to conventional marine fuel without requiring changes to marina infrastructure. The initiative places both yacht clubs among the early adopters of sustainable biofuel solutions in the Gulf’s leisure marine sector, where emissions have traditionally been harder to address.

The rollout follows a phased operational plan aimed at ensuring fuel quality, supply reliability and consistency across marina operations. Yacht owners and members will be able to access the biofuel at dedicated refuelling points within both marinas, allowing them to adopt the alternative fuel as part of routine operations rather than as a pilot or trial.

“Sustainability is at the heart of how we operate across our Marinas and Hospitality assets. By introducing Sustainable Bio Yacht Fuel, we are giving our members a tangible, responsible choice that aligns with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goals, while setting a new standard for eco-innovation in the leisure marine sector,” said Nicolas Belleton of Emaar Hospitality Group.

