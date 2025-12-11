UAE celebrates sustainability leaders at inaugural Excellence Awards

The awards recognised 20 organisations driving the UAE’s sustainability leadership
The inaugural Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025, hosted by Gulf News and BeingShe, took place last night at the SEE Institute, The Sustainable City in Dubai, setting a new benchmark for the UAE’s growing sustainability movement. The event brought together leaders from across industries to recognise and celebrate the remarkable contributions of 20 organisations and individuals driving sustainable change in the nation.
In a world increasingly focused on environmental responsibility, the Sustainability Excellence Awards shone a spotlight on those pushing the boundaries of innovation. The winners, chosen from over 100 nominations, exemplify leadership in sectors as diverse as construction, retail, healthcare, finance, technology, free zones, and agriculture. Their achievements underscore the UAE’s commitment to integrating sustainability into its national strategy and transforming industries to meet future challenges.
Chief Guest Dr Habiba Al Marashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of the Emirates Environmental Group, opened the ceremony with a powerful reminder of how far the UAE has come in its sustainability journey. “I have witnessed, first-hand, the evolution of sustainability from a niche concern to a national mandate. I have seen laws being enacted, regulations taking shape, and strong buy-in from the private sector,” she said.
Reflecting on the UAE’s national strategies, from the roadmap to Net Zero 2050 to Centennial 2071, she added, “Sustainability is not optional. It is our pathway to long-term prosperity and global leadership.”
She urged organisations to lead with conviction, not compliance, noting that responsibility-driven action is what ultimately becomes legacy.
In his welcome address, Vijay Vaghela, CEO of Gulf News, highlighted the importance of recognising organisations that are leading environmental transformation. “We are here in the UAE to celebrate sustainability, leadership, and the organisations shaping a better future for all of us and, importantly, for the next generation,” he said. He emphasised that the UAE’s sustainability agenda is backed by strong national policies and long-term commitment.
He added, “The future depends on the choices we make today. Every action matters. We should all be inspired by the leadership and the talent being recognised this evening. Sustainability is an ongoing journey that requires constant commitment, transparency and innovation.”
Aparna Bajpai, Founder of BeingShe and co-host of the awards, spoke about why platforms like this are essential to accelerating sustainability momentum across the region. “Sustainability is no longer a side conversation. It is a strategic priority. More than 70 percent of companies in the GCC now include sustainability in their core business strategy, yet less than 25 percent receive visibility for their efforts,” she said.
Pointing to the gap the awards aim to bridge, she added, “Tonight is not simply an award ceremony. Tonight is the launch of a movement, a movement that says the future of business in this region will be sustainable, responsible, innovative, and deeply human.”
She emphasised that visibility inspires replication, builds trust and accelerates impact across industries.
The event’s title sponsor, Karma Developers, reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability through a message delivered by its Founder and Chairman, Captain Pradeep Singh. Casting back to his years as a ship captain, he spoke about his close connection with nature and the urgency of environmental action. “The damage we’ve done to the environment in the last fifty years is more than what was done in the previous five thousand,” he said.
Singh urged people to begin with simple, daily choices — switching off lights, reducing energy use and educating the next generation. “We owe a responsibility to future generations. If we don’t act now, there may not be a stable future for them,” he added.
He praised the UAE’s leadership for investing heavily in sustainability and emphasised that the responsibility now rests with individuals and the private sector to carry the momentum forward.
The jury, comprising Fatma Alhantoubi from the Fujairah Environment Authority, Dr Mohamed Al Breiki of Masdar City, Dr Fadi Al Faris of SEE Environment, and Ahmed Samir Elbermbali from Bureau Veritas, evaluated nominees based on innovation, measurable outcomes and long-term impact.
The evening featured performances curated by Artist Related Group, eco-friendly floral arrangements by Flowerista, and custom trophies crafted by Beetamax. A highlight was Catherine Nunez’s live sand-art performance, The Sands of Change, depicting the UAE’s evolution from desert heritage to a future shaped by climate ambition and innovation.
The Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025 not only honoured outstanding contributors but also accentuated the UAE’s commitment to leading sustainable development through public-private collaboration. The ceremony reinforced that environmental progress in the UAE is driven by ambition, collective responsibility and organisations that choose to lead from the front.
Schneider Electric — Sustainable Digital Innovator
DesertBoard — Sustainable Building Material Manufacturer of the Year
Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone — Best Free Zone for Startups & SMEs
Emirates Global Aluminium — Eco-Efficient Manufacturer of the Year
FujSeng Construction LLC — Green Construction Leadership Award
Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi — Healthcare Sustainability Leader of the Year
No Sweat Solar Solutions — Energy Efficiency Leader of the Year
Highland Agro Foods Pvt Ltd. — Sustainable Production and Export Excellence Award
Fyne Jewellery — Sustainable Retail Champion in Jewellery
Karma Developers — Gulf News Editor’s Choice Award; Sustainable Developer of the Year
Zeoplant — Sustainable Landscaping & Agriculture Pioneer
Dubai Avenue by Shaikh Mohammed Saeed Group — Green Essence Award in Fragrance and Cosmetics
Xpressions Style — Sustainable Retail Brand of the Year
Bin Dasmal Group — Regenerative Agriculture Initiative of the Year
RKG International FZ — Metal Recycling Excellence Award
Audrey Macaluso Fages — Best Upcoming Sustainable Consultancy
Dr Tamil Selvan Ramadoss — Excellence in Sustainability Advisory
Sahul Hameed Syed Ibrahim — Impact Leader of the Year
Anas Gahshan — Excellence in Sustainable Built Environment Transformation
