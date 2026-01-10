GOLD/FOREX
Dubai’s Events Security Committee reviews preparations for World Government Summit 2026

Events Security Committee outlines operational readiness

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
The committee held its first coordination meeting at Emirates Towers
Dubai’s Events Security Committee (ESC) has reviewed its security and operational plans for the World Government Summit 2026, set to take place from February 3 to 5 under the theme *Shaping the Governments of the Future.

The committee held its first coordination meeting at Emirates Towers, chaired by Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police and head of the ESC. Discussions focused on organisational arrangements, operational readiness and on-ground security measures to ensure the smooth delivery of the global event.

Members reviewed roles, responsibilities and field procedures assigned to participating teams tasked with securing the summit, which will bring together world leaders, policymakers, experts and thought leaders from across the globe. The summit aims to enhance international cooperation, address global challenges and shape future-ready governance models.

Major General Al Mazrouei said the meeting reflects Dubai’s commitment to strong coordination and close collaboration among strategic partners in hosting major international events. He commended committee members for their efforts at administrative, organisational and field levels, highlighting their role in reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global benchmark for event hosting.

He added that the World Government Summit is among Dubai’s flagship events, attracting senior officials from the UAE and abroad, and stressed the importance of full readiness and the effective use of expertise and capabilities to deliver the event to the highest standards.

