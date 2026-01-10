Dubai’s Events Security Committee reviews preparations for World Government Summit 2026

He added that the World Government Summit is among Dubai’s flagship events, attracting senior officials from the UAE and abroad, and stressed the importance of full readiness and the effective use of expertise and capabilities to deliver the event to the highest standards.

Major General Al Mazrouei said the meeting reflects Dubai’s commitment to strong coordination and close collaboration among strategic partners in hosting major international events. He commended committee members for their efforts at administrative, organisational and field levels, highlighting their role in reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global benchmark for event hosting.

The committee held its first coordination meeting at Emirates Towers, chaired by Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police and head of the ESC. Discussions focused on organisational arrangements, operational readiness and on-ground security measures to ensure the smooth delivery of the global event.

