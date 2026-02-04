Dubai: Billionaire Ray Dalio reveals how he predicted 2008 financial crisis

The second is internal political cycles, where wealth gaps and conflicting values spark populism and domestic instability. The third is geopolitical cycles, tracing the rise and breakdown of global orders, such as the post-1945 multilateral system dominated by the US. Dalio also highlighted the role of acts of nature, including pandemics and natural disasters, which historically have caused more disruption than wars. Finally, technology drives both progress and conflict, raising living standards while also being used in warfare.